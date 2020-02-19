• Police Reports

Defiance police

Monday, 6:58 a.m., a report was received of a stolen vehicle at 548 Pontiac Drive. A 17-year old female from Defiance was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle and no operator license. She was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center, Stryker.

Monday, 9:30 a.m., a vehicle driven by Jerold Fitzenrider, 69, 1020 Wayne Ave., was attempting to back from Fifth Street onto Jackson Street due to a blocked roadway. The vehicle struck a fire hydrant on the southwest corner of the intersection. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Fitzenrider was cited for a backing violation.

Monday, 8:58 p.m., Luciano Zepeda, 26, 1487 S. Jackson St., was arrested for disorderly conduct following an incident at that address. He was transported to Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).

Tuesday, 11:19 a.m., Amy Philquist, 21, 1221 Ayersville Ave., was arrested on a Defiance Municipal Court warrant and transported to CCNO.

Defiance sheriff

Monday, 8:51 p.m., Ohio 18 in Hicksville, David Westfall, 41, Fort Wayne, was arrested for OVI, driving under suspension, parking on the roadway, open container, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was transported to CCNO.

Bryan police

Tuesday, 8 p.m., Leslie Tietje, 40, Napoleon, was arrested in conjunction with Napoleon police on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony. The arrest followed the execution of a search warrant at Tietje's residence at 303 Sheffield Ave., Napoleon, and a complaint in Bryan on Feb. 10.

