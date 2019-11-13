• Police reports
State Patrol
Nov. 5, 7 a.m., on Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Brittany Mobley, 21, Van Wert, drove off the roadway. Mobley was taken by Scott EMS to Van Wert Health Center, Van Wert, with suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Nov. 7, 7:18 p.m., on Paulding County Road 424 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Miryam Keegan, 18, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:05 a.m., on Williams County Road 13 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Staci Apple, 33, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 6 p.m., on Paulding County Road 59, a vehicle driven by Trevor Spiece, 16, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:55 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Carl Blalock, 17, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 9:51 p.m., on U.S. 30 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Ian Dunno, 27, New Haven, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 4:55 p.m., on Williams County Road A in Center Township, a vehicle driven by David Funes, 41, Bryan, went down an embankment and struck a culvert. Funes was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 2:27 p.m., Robert Baker, 30, Hicksville, was charged with theft and criminal mischief after an alleged incident in the 09000 block of Rosedale Road.
Friday, 5:40 p.m., a theft was reported in the 05000 block of Domersville Road.
Saturday, 12:42 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 10000 block of Ohio 2, Hicksville.
Saturday, 4:42 p.m., Daniel Mohr, 25, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 1:44 p.m., the theft of water services was reported in the 1400 block of Mustang Drive.
Monday, 9:25 p.m., Paul Brown, 47, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Defiance Police
Nov. 7, 6:38 p.m., on Greenler Road, a vehicle driven by Roger Molnar, 57, 626 Riverside Ave., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 3:09 a.m., Stuart Owens, 35, Defiance, was charged with aggravated burglary, OVI, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a temporary protection order after an alleged incident in the 1400 block of Pinehurst Drive.
Monday, 6:42 a.m., on East River Drive, a vehicle driven by Zachary Stallkamp, 30, 510 Corwin St., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 10:50 a.m., at Wilhelm and Williams streets, a vehicle driven by Sandra Wonders, 64, 01206 Domersville Road, struck a vehicle driven by Cathy Gaskill, 73, 850 Washington Ave. Wonders was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 4:59 p.m., at West Second and Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Isaiah Rodriguez, 23, 209 Seneca St., struck a parked vehicle owned by Phillip Brock, 609 Grover Ave. Rodriguez was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Hicksville Police
Saturday, 10:06 a.m., a tool was reported stolen from the 200 block of Columbia Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 9:40 a.m., Benjamin Seafield, 27, Napoleon, was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident in Liberty Center.
Monday, 3:01 p.m., on Liberty Township Road 13, a vehicle driven by Logan Walls, 24, Archbold, slid off the roadway into a field. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 3:11 p.m., on U.S. 6, a westbound semi drifted across the line and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Alanna Knight, 32, Wauseon, before leaving the scene. Damage was light to the Knight vehicle.
Monday, 3:19 p.m., on County Road L, a vehicle driven by Shawn Neumier Jr., 16, Malinta, slid off the roadway and struck a bush, satellite dish and utility pole. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., on County Road F2 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Alexzander Jones, 19, Malinta, slid into a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 3:32 p.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Payton Topp, 17, Napoleon, slid into the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Marilyn Stumbo, 18, Defiance. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 3:42 p.m., on County Road U in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Samuel Raby, 19, Liberty Center, left the roadway and rolled onto its side. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 3:44 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Alexis Muncy, 21, Defiance, slid and struck a utility pole. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 3:47 p.m., on County Road 1 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Madelynn Reckner, 17, Napoleon, slid into a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 4:29 p.m., on County Road T in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Phillip Banks, 18, Liberty Center, slid and struck a fire hydrant. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 9:44 p.m., on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Gabrielle Plummer, 34, 1207 Myrna St., Defiance, struck a sign post. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Nov. 7, 12:36 a.m., on Riverview Avenue, a vehicle driven by Hillary Walters, 49, Perrysburg, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Nov. 7, 6:20 a.m., on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Todd Hernandez, 48, Malinta, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:58 a.m., at Trail and Scott streets, a vehicle driven by Tommy Crane, 50, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Nick Salinas, 57, Napoleon. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Monday, 8 a.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of East Maumee Avenue.
Monday, 4:50 p.m., at Lagrange and Scott streets, a vehicle driven by Brandon Nation, 41, Wauseon, slid while turning and struck a vehicle driven by Billy Harmon, 39, Napoleon. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Monday, 3:18 p.m., on County Road R, a vehicle driven by Noah Hearn, 21, Mobile, Ala., struck into a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:24 p.m., at the U.S. 24 off-ramp and U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by Rachael Philpot, 39, Mount Gilead, struck a vehicle driven by Juliana Lepper, 53, Defiance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Monday, 7:55 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Tuesday, 3:46 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1300 block of Scott Street.
Tuesday, 12:08 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 600 block of North Perry Street.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 6:10 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 08845 Ohio 66.
Noble Township
Fire — Friday, 3:50 p.m., firefighters were called to a brush fire at 24753 Steinberger Road. Providing mutual aid were Jewell and South Richland fire departments.
Ney-Washington
Fire — Saturday, 9:40 p.m., firefighters were called to a woods fire at 01337 U.S. 127, rural Bryan.
Delaware Township
Fire — Tuesday, 10:14 a.m., firefighters were called to a pallet fire at Defiance County Road 424 and Tittle Road.
Wauseon
Fire — Saturday, 2:44 a.m., firefighters were called to a house fire at 08145 County Road 14, Dover Township. Providing mutual aid were Delta and Morenci, Mich., fire departments. Additional information was unavailable.
Fire — Monday, 1:48 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 08913 County Road 11, Pike Township.
Fire — Tuesday, 1 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 831 W. Linfoot St.
Fire — Tuesday, 4:59 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 1285 N. Shoop Ave.
Fire — Tuesday, 5:39 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 02052 County Road J.
Malinta
Fire — Sunday, 4:31 p.m., firefighters were called to a grain bin fire at 12-719 County Road L. Providing mutual aid were Napoleon, Holgate, Florida/Flatrock Township fire departments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.