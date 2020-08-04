• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 9:08 p.m. a vehicle driven by Paula DeCola, 57, Ney, was travleing east on Ohio 18 east of Trinity Road in Noble Township when it struck a deer that had entered the roadway. Functional damage was reported.
Friday, 3:55 p.m. responded to a call of vandalim at 14289 Krouse Road where two fields had been driven through.
Friday, 5 p.m. after an accident at 04336 Defiance Williams County Line Road cited Sydney Coyne, 18, Payne for failure to control.
Friday, 6:24 p.m. responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle that had been parked at 1421 Ralston Avenue for several days. No charges were filed.
Friday, 7:35 p.m. responded to a call of crop damage near the corner of Beerbower and Trinity roads.
Friday, 10:22 p.m. served a warrant out of Defiance Municipal Court to Joshua Stuckey, 29, Pioneer.
Saturday, 6:41 p.m. served a warrant out of Defiance Common Pleas and Napoleon Municipal courts to Trinity Marshall, 19, New Bavaria.
Sunday, 11:33 a.m. served a warrant out of Defiance Common Pleas Court to Tyler Smith, 29, 304 Northfield Ave. Smith was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Monday, 1:37 a.m., responded to a call at 15481 Power Dam Road. Kacee Hawkins, 32, 15481 Power Dam Road was cited for domestic violence.
Defiance Police
Friday, 1:24 a.m. responded to a report of a pair of bicycles stolen from 717 Logan St.
Friday, 4:20 p.m. responded to vandalism complaint at 414 Osceola Ave.
Friday, 8:05 a.m. after a traffic stop, cited Ashtyn Aden, 23, 2015 S. Mistywood Court for OVI, marked lanes and open container. Aden was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Friday, 6:40 p.m., vehicles driven by Helen Smigiel, 44, Zanesville, Ind. and Gary Taylor, 44, 1650 Stonemore Drive, were traveling south on N. Clinton St. near U.S. 24 when they stopped for a red light at the Walmart entrance. A third vehicle, driven by Cortney Hackney, 28, 21425 Kammeyer Road also attempted to stop but suffered brake failure and was unable to stop. Hackney tried to squeeze her vehicle between the two stopped vehicles to avoid a collision but sideswiped both, causing minor damage. Hackney was cited for driving in marked lanes. No injuries were reported.
Friday, 9:08 p.m. a vehicle driven by Joan Haselman, 54, Leipsic, was traveling southbound on Ottawa Ave. near Cleveland Ave. when a deer ran into the path of Haselman's vehicle causing minor damage to the front of the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:44 p.m., responded to a breaking and entering call at 1732 Sunshine Lane, no charges were filed.
Sunday, 12:18 a.m., after a traffic stop at the corner of Clinton and Emory streets cited Keenan Wakeham, 23, 13352 Fruit Ridge Road for OVI, open container, marijuana paraphernalia, registration violation and drug abuse.
Sunday, 9:18 p.m. a vehicle driven by Brandy May Rosebrock, 32, Edgerton, was traveling westbound on Elliott Road near Hotel Drive when a deer ran out onto the roadway. Rosebrock's vehicle struck the deer, causing damage to the front bumper, front window and rear passenger door.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 2:47 a.m. a vehicle driven by Bernard Pearson, 49, Fort Wayne, Ind., was traveling east on U.S. 24 on the outside lane of travel when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the inside lane crossed the center line and struck Pearson's vehicle on the driver's side, forcing the vehicle down the grass embankment before coming back onto the roadway. Disabling damage was done to Pearson's vehicle while the other vehicle left the scene and was described as a white semi with a white trailer. No injuries were reported.
Friday, 2:35 p.m. reported to a call of loose cattle in the road at Ohio 108 and County Road U.
Sunday, 1:54 p.m. a vehicle driven by Christopher Prock, 18, Napoleon, was taveling eastbound on County Road 424 in Flatrock Township when a deer entered the roadway. Prock went off the right side of the roadway to avoid the deer and struck a guardrail. Prock brought the vehicle back onto the roadway before again losing control and striking the guardrail again. Disabling damage was done to the vehicle. No injuries were reported. Prock was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Sunday, 2:17 p.m., a vehicle driven by Haley Schwab, 40, Holgate was traveling southbound on County Road 13 in Marion Township when the vehicle struck a dog in the roadway.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 1:51 a.m., a vehicle driven by Jaden Buchhop, 22, Napoleon, was eastbound in the 800 block of E. Riverview Ave. The vehicle left the roadway on the south side of the road before coming back onto the roadway. Once it returned to the roadway, the vehicle left the roadway on the north side of the road where it struck a guardrail and overturned in a wooded area. The vehicle came to rest approximagtely 20 feet off the roadway, resulting in disabling damage. Buchhop reported minor injuries and was cited for driving while under the influence.
Friday, 8 a.m. a vehicle driven by Travis Seedorf, 20, Liberty Center, failed to yield at a stop sign at the corner of Shelby and Monroe and was struck on the passenger side by a vehicle driven by Roman Reyes, 25, Napoleon. No injuries were reported. Seedorf was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.
Friday, 3:53 p.m., a vehicle driven by Donald Fulton, 47, Napoleon, was southbound on Hobson and failed to yield from a posted stop sign. A vehicle driven by Mary Rohrbaugh, 65, Napoleon, was westbound on E. Washington when Fulton's vehicle entered the intersection, causing damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported. Fulton was cited for failure to yield.
Saturday, responded to a call at the corner of Lagrange and Scott streets. Alec Bernheisel, 23, Swanton was issued a citation for marijuana paraphernalia.
Sunday, 12:24 p.m. after a traffic stop at Dodd and Scott streets cited Renee Brinkham-Funcion, 47, Napoleon for failure to yield at a stop sign.
