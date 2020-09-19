• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 2:43 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County’s Defiance Township, a northbound semi tractor-trailer driven by Joshua Soultz, 36, Marion, Ind., was going northeast on a curve when the rig went off the right side of the road striking a guardrail. Soultz was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable care. Damage to the semi was heavy.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 5:24 a.m., Dustin Degryse, 45, Bryan, was taken into custody at Ohio 2 and Beerbower Road on a Williams County warrant. He was transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Friday, 5:38 a.m. at CCNO, Jerad Hernandez, 28, Hicksville, and Dakota Embry, 22, Bryan, were served warrants out of Defiance County Commons Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Sept. 10, 3:49 p.m., Mathew Burk, 45, Paulding, was charged with criminal trespass following an incident at Hampton Inn.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 4:40 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Pleasant Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Christopher Butler, 42, Toledo, went off the south side of the roadway, then veered back crossing the eastbound lanes and on to the median. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and into a ditch on the north side of the highway. Butler was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable care. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Thursday, 11:20 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jan Moore, 72, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 1:36 p.m., Joanna Ferrell, 37, Napoleon, was driving south on Perry Street and attempted to turn east on to Maumee Avenue. The vehicle went off the south side of Maumee, over the roadside curb and entered the parking lot of Subway, 402 S. Perry St. The vehicle then exited the parking lot by driving over the roadside curb, nearly striking a utility pole. The vehicle continued eastward leaving a trail of car parts, tire debris and scratches in the pavement. It was located at Campbell Soup, 12773 Ohio 110. Ferrell was cited for reckless operation, leaving the scene, expired operator license. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire – Friday, 8:29 a.m., firefighters were called to Northtowne Mall, 1500 North Clinton St. for a fire alarm. Upon arrival it was determined that the alarm and sprinkler system was being tested, there was no fire.
Jewell/South Richland
Fire — Friday, 8:51 a.m., firefighters were called to a residence on Ohio 281 for a carbon monoxide alarm. No issues were found.
