• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 6:05 a.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County’s Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Leroy Lawrence, 58, Edon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., a warrant on an indictment out of Defiance County Common Pleas Court was served on Taylor Galford, 27, West Unity, at Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).
Thursday, 12:31 p.m., Nathan Brown, 32, Defiance, was charged with theft, criminal trespass, and criminal damaging in connection with a report received Monday at 9:30 a.m. of theft from autos on Spruce Street. Some stolen property has been recovered. Both the Defiance Police Department and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department are handling the case due to the locations of the businesses.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 7:47 a.m., Aaron Powell, 38, 2193 Hawthorne Dr., was charged with theft and released.
Thursday, 7:56 a.m., Brenden Parker, 19, 157 Westgate Drive, was charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 11:14 a.m., a breaking and entering was reported at a storage facility on Richolt Street near Swonger Street in Holgate. The building was entered but it did not appear that anything was missing.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 6:34 p.m., Defiance Fire and Rescue were called to Johns Manville Plant 8, 925 Carpenter Road, for a small insulation fire. They cleared the scene at 7:10 p.m.
