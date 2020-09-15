• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 11:07 a.m., on Fountain Street Road in Defiance County’s Hicksville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Alyssa Willey, 25, Mark Center, struck a dog. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 2:34 p.m., in Paulding County’s Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Chantal Schmiedebush, 48, Lima, was westbound on Ohio 637 and attempted to turn south onto Paulding County Road 171. The Schmiedebush vehicle struck a northbound vehicle driven by Christopher Suffel, 37, Paulding, stopped at the stop sign. Schmiedebush was cited for a lane violation. Damage to both vehicles was heavy.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 8:12 p.m., on Defiance-Williams County Road in Adams Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Heidi Nunn, 38, Evansport, hit a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Thursday, 8:27 p.m., on Carpenter Road in Richland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Nichole Wagner, 05046 Moser Road, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Friday, 7:44 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Brian Boumgart, 31, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Friday, 7:24 p.m., on Buckskin Road in Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kendra Powell, 29, 78582 Switzer Road, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Saturday, 10:57 a.m., vandalism to a hunter’s stand was reported in the area of Kammeyer and Stever roads.
Sunday, 8:41 a.m., Craig Adkins, 50, Defiance, was arrested for domestic violence following an alleged incident on Ohio 15.
Sunday, 11:26 a.m., Justin Lantow, 32, Bryan, and Michael Counts, 44, Montpelier, were served warrants at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on indictments from the Defiance County grand jury.
Defiance Police
Sept. 8, 2:32 p.m., Alejandro Acevedo, 22, 608 Dakota Place, was arrested for the violation of a temporary protection order and transported to CCNO.
Saturday, 5:15 a.m., Jeremy Litchfield, 32, Bowling Green, was taken into custody on a warrant out of Fulton County. He was transported to CCNO.
Saturday, 10:15 a.m., Matthew Gentry, 39, 844 N. Clinton St., was arrested on a domestic violence charge and transported to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:31 p.m., Kyle Yates, 20, Paulding, was taken into custody on a warrant out of Defiance Municipal Court. He was transported to CCNO.
Sunday, 12:06 a.m., Kyle Eitniear, 35, 632 Ottawa Ave., was arrested on a domestic violence charge and transported to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 7:44 a.m., on Henry County Road 3 in Bartlow Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Rettig, 41, McClure traveled off the left side of the roadway and into a ditch. Rettig was cited for failure to control. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Saturday, 8:23 p.m., on Henry County Road 11 C in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Dylan Kirkendall, 22, Napoleon, struck multiple deer in the road. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Sunday, 3:35 p.m., the theft of bricks was reported in the 400 block of Squires Street, Holgate.
Sherwood
Fire — Monday, 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a residence at 11139 Fountain Street Road, Sherwood, where they extinguished a lawn mower fire.
