• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 1:03 p.m., at Ohio's 114 and 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Citali Montiel, 39, Van Wert, failed to yield and struck a vehicle driven by Michael Leffel, 63, Bryan. Leffel's vehicle continued off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Leffel was transported by Payne EMS to Paulding County Hospital. Assisting were the Paulding County's Sheriff's Office and Payne Fire Department.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 4 p.m., on Carpenter Road, south of Allen Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Danielle Lewis, 31, Archbold, went off the right side of the road into the gravel. Lewis overcorrected the vehicle, which went off the left side of the roadway where it struck a mailbox at 03635 Carpenter Road. The vehicle continued in the ditch. The vehicle sustained heavy damage. Lewis was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 10:57 a.m., Maurice Mouton, 29, address unavailable, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 6:14 p.m., Russell Hall, 45, 4317 Rolling Meadows Blvd., and Brandon Imhoff, 18, Napoleon, were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at 4317 Rolling Meadows Blvd.
Thursday, 9:21 a.m., James Craig, 20, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and transported from Allen County Jail to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:49 a.m., on County Road 424, a vehicle driven by Lindsey Bowling, 32, 25278 Watson Road, crossed the fog line, causing the vehicle to go off the roadway. Bowling overcorrected the vehicle a second time, causing it to go off the right side of the road and strike a tree. The vehicle sustained heavy damage. Bowling was taken to Henry County Hospital by Napoleon Fire and Rescue. Bowling was cited for speed.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 10:15 a.m., Donald Haley, 41, Bryan, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop in the city.
Wednesday, 11:28 p.m., Eric Konwinski, 30, Napoleon, was arrested on warrants from Fulton and Williams counties and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.