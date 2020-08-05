• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 2:55 p.m. responded to a call of damage to fields near 15652 Ohio 111.
Monday, 9:17 p.m., responded to a domestic violence complaint on The Bend Road. Andrea Bittinger, 38, 05198 The Bend Road, was cited for domestic violence and taken to The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 2:25 p.m. served a summons to Sarah Rose, 34, Bryan for theft. Rose was charged and released.
Monday, 9:56 a.m., responded to a theft complaint at 1682 Durango Drive where a pair of bicycles were reported stolen. No charges were filed.
Monday, 9:59 a.m., a vehicle driven by Cynthia Stuckey, 69, 543 Woodcree Court, was northbound in the curb lane of N. Clinton St. and was slowing to turn right onto George Issac Place when a vehicle driven by Shu Lin, 63, 2117 Hawthorne Drive, which was was also northbound in the curb lane on N. Clinton St. failed to observe Stuckey's vehicle, striking it in the rear. Minor damage was reported. No injuries were reported. Lin was cited for assured cleared distance.
Monday, 12:27 p.m., a warrant was served to Elija Reinbolt, 31, Napoleon out of Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 1:41 p.m. responded to a vandalism complaint at 111 Hill Ave. where a car was reported egged.
Monday, 3:59 p.m. responded to a trespassing complaint at 1804 No. Clinton St. David Taylor, 25, 48 Squires Ave. was charged with criminal trespassing and taken to the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio.
Monday, 5:59 p.m. responded to a theft complaint at 1500 N. Clinton St. Money was reportedly taken from a locker at Planet Fitness.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 10:01 p.m. responded to a call of an open door at Patrick Henry Middle School.
Fulton Sheriff
Wednesday, 5:53 p.m., a vehicle driven by Cade Keefer, 19, West Unity, was eastbound on U.S. 20 Alternate and rear ended a vehicle driven by Megan Bracamonte, 30, Napoleon, as it was turning left onto County Road 21 in German Township. After impact, Keefer's vehicle traveled into the westbound lane and was struck by a vehicle driven by Nathan Smith, 20, Napoleon, which was traveling westbound on U.S. 20 Alternate. Smith's vehicle then traveled off the south side of the roadway and overturned. Parties were treated for injuries at the scene. Disabling damage was reported to all three vehicles. Keefer was charged for assured clear distance.
• Fires
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 8:38 p.m. responded to a fire report at 319 W. High St.
