• Police Reports
State Police
Friday, 10:38 a.m., at Ohio 49 and County Road 144 in Paulding County’s Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Galicio Santiz Hernandez, 22, Leipsic, crossed the center line, struck the guardrail and vehicle weight limit sign on County Road 144. Damage to vehicle was heavy. Santiz Hernandez was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 12:11 a.m., on Bowman Road in Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Roxanne Solis, 32, 1121 Ottawa Ave., left the roadway and struck a ditch. Damage was moderate. Solis was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 12:26 p.m., at Carter Road and Royal Oak Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Michael Warnecke, 50, Cloverdale, struck a deer. Damage to the car was moderate.
Friday, 1:51 p.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, a vehicle driven by Cornelia Hernandez, 24, 1032 Perry St., was struck by a vehicle driven by Danielle McClay, 23, 511 Pearl St. McClay was taken by Defiance EMS to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries; Hernandez was treated at the scene for possible injuries. Damage to McClay’s vehicle was heavy, Hernandez’ vehicle had moderate damage. McClay was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Friday, 2:04 p.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, a vehicle driven by Roger Jackman, 79, 1735 Cimarron Lane, while parallel parking struck a parked motorcycle owned by Richard Williamson, Clinton, Ill. Light damage reported of both vehicles. Jackman was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 6:30 p.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Aria Morgan, 18, Liberty Center, drove off the southern side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.{div}Saturday, midnight, at County Road 17D in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Eduardo Lara, 49, Wauseon, lost control and drove off the eastern side of the roadway; the vehicle turned 90°, struck a mailbox and came to rest off the roadway. Damage was moderate. Lara cited with OVI, failure to control, open container, operating without a license.{/div}Saturday, 7:19 a.m., at Hill and Church streets in Florida, a northbound vehicle driven by Juan Hernandez, 31, Wauseon, went off the eastern side of the road and struck a concrete culvert. Reported damage to the vehicle was light. Hernandez cited with failure to reinstate license.
Saturday, 7:23 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Talon Kuhl, 17, Monclova, drove off the eastern side of the road and came to rest in a water-filled ditch. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Kuhl was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 3:48 p.m., at 303 Chicago Ave., Holgate, Rachel Gonzalez, 33, Holgate, was arrested for domestic violence, resisting arrest and obstructing official police business and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 6:04 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Beauprez, 84, Bowling Green, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 3:47 a.m., at 527 Welsted St., Water Treatment Plant, Andrew Schmitz, 29, Napoleon, was charged with vandalism and transported to CCNO.
Saturday, 10:03 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Andrew Schmitz, 29, Napoleon, was served a warrant for vandalism.
Saturday, 11:28 a.m., at 1059 Scott St., Andrea Brown, 23, Napoleon, was served a warrant from the Napoleon Municipal Court.
Saturday, 6:15 p.m., 1815 Scott St., Emily Gomez, 42, Napoleon, was cited for misdemeanor theft.
Paulding Sheriff
Friday, 6:37 a.m., on County Road 72 in Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Carter Baksa, 18, Haviland, swerved to miss an animal, lost control, striking a mailbox and entering a cornfield before coming to a stop. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Baksa was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 1:05 a.m., on County Road 12 in Latty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jordan Decker, 19, Van Wert, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 3 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven Mindy Hernandez, 45, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 11:08 p.m., on County Road 60 in Latty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Joshua Titus, 38, Lima, left the roadway on the northern side, drove through a field, a struck a ditch when he attempted to reenter the roadway. Damage to the vehicle was moderate. Titus was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Paulding Police
Thurdsday, 1:50 p.m., at Perry and Water streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Bradley Wilcox, 28, Haviland, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Patricia Crowl, 57, Paulding. Light damage reported of both vehicles. Wilcox was cited with failure to allow safe distance between vehicles.
Fulton Sheriff
July 11, 10 p.m., at County Road 24 and County Road F in German Township, a vehicle driven by Scott Barhite, 47, Archbold, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
July 12, 6:06 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road D in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Julie Deeds, 52, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Shikha Mistry, 30, Perrysburg. Mistry was taken by ALS 8 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Deeds was treated at the scene for possible injury. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Mistry was cited for failure to yield.
July 13, 12:46 p.m., at County roads 19 and C in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Logan Jaggers, 20, Van Wert, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Dana Simmons, 33, 724 Logan St. Both vehicles had moderate damage. Jaggers was cited with failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 3:13 p.m., at Ohio 2 and County Road 19 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Barbara Hartman, 73, Toledo, was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Jamie Kretz, 40, Wauseon. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Kretz was treated at the scene by ALS-1 for suspected minor injury; Hartman was treated at the scene for possible injury as well. Hartman was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Thursday, 6:01 a.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Tonya Moreland, 47, Stryker, struck a deer. The vehicle had moderate damage.
Wauseon Police
Friday, 10:33 a.m., at Shoop Avenue and Linfoot Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Rachel Gerken, 42, was struck by a vehicle driven by Raymond Filas, 74, Wauseon, that had been struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Janell Ramos, 29, Fayette. Gerken’s vehicle had no damage; Filas’ vehicle had light damage; Ramos vehicle had heavy damage. Ramos was cited with failure to allow clear distance between vehicles.
Friday, 5:29 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Norman, 55, Swanton, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Maurice Demoulin, 88, Wauseon. Damage to Norman’s vehicle was heavy; reported damage of Demoulin’s was light. Both individuals refused treatment. Norman was cited with failure to allow appropriate distance between vehicles.
Williams Sheriff
July 13, 9:40 p.m., on County Road 13 in Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Harley Bell, 19, Bryan, drove off the road in high water and sustained heavy damage.
Saturday, 5:23 a.m., on County Road C in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Tara Landis, 31, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 11:01 p.m., at 400 Carter Road, firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a fire alarm. A smoke detector malfunctioned at the Defiance Elementary School.
Fire — Saturday, 3:49 a.m., at 250 William A. Diehl Court, firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a fire alarm. A detector was activated unintentionally.
Fire — Saturday, 11:35 p.m., at 15088 Dohoney Road, firefighters from Highland Township and Defiance fire departments were called for a fire. An electrical issue was detected; smoke was due to smoldering, no fire.
Fire — Sunday, 11:04 p.m., at North Clinton and Broadway streets, firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called for a report of smoke in the area. No fire was located.
