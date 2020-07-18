• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. a vehicle driven by Raymond Haynes, 61, Montpelier, was traveling south on Openlander Road in Farmer Township when it failed to yield at a posted stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Kase Hug, 18, Edon, that was traveling east on Ney Williams Center Road. Hug's vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and stuck a utility pole. Haynes reportedly left the scene of the accident. Disabling damage was reported to both vehicles and no injuries were reported. Haynes was cited for right of way at a through intersection.
Tuesday, 10:21 p.m., a vehicle driven by Katie Irwin, 22, Edgerton, was traveling north on Domersville Road in Richland Township when it struck and killed a deer. Minor damage was reported to the vehicle.
Thursday, 1 p.m., a 1999 Mack Dump Truck driven by Edward White, 39, Toledo, struck the Fulton County Road 19 overpass while traveling eastbound on I-80 in Fulton County's Dover Township. The bed of the truck then detatched from the vehicle and the vehicle drove off the right side of the road where it struck a sign post, a ditch and a fence. White, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and refused treatment a the scene by emergency medical personnel. There was extensive damage to the County Road 19 overpass that has subsequently been closed and will be assessed for repairs by the Fulton County Highway Department. White was cited for operating an unsafe vehicle. The Swanton Post of the Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Department, Fulton County EMS, Wauseon Fire Department and Hutch's Towing.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 9:15 served a warrant out of Defiance County Common Pleas Court to Jason Bohannon, 49, 221 S. Clinton St.
Friday, 5:10 a.m. served a warrant out of Defiance County Common Pleas Court to Joann Earhart, Toledo.
Friday, 6:47 p.m. served a warrant out of Fulton County Eastern District Court to Joshua Stall, 36, Ney, at 18694 Beerbower Road.
Friday, 8:11 a.m., responded to a vandalism complaint at 1933 E. Second St. for damage to a van parked at the residence.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 6:41 a.m. responded to a report of stolen medication at 305 Carter Ave.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 9:27 a.m., a vehicle driven by Brittany Feffer, 29, 2610 Carpenter Road was east bound on County Road S in Freedom Township when it struck a vehicle driven by Lindsay Phillips, 22, Archbold, that was northbound on County Road 17 and failed to yield while attempting to turn right on to County Road S. Phillips' vehicle spun and came to rest in the ditch on the north side of County Road S and Feffer's vehicle came to rest in the roadway. Functional damage was done to Phillips' vehicle while disabling damage was reported on Feffer's. Phillips was charged with yielding the right of way. No injuries were reported
Thursday, 1:25 p.m., a vehicle driven by Michael Gunter, 60, Grelton, was westbound on County Road M in Harrison Township when it swerved to miss a turkey in the roadway. The vehicle went off the north side of the road and struck a guard rail. Disabling damage was done to the vehicle and no injuries were reported.
Thursday, 3:57 p.m. served a warrant to Erik Johnson, 39, Deshler out of Napoleon Municipal Court at 129 N. Lind St., Deshler. Johnson was taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 7:40 p.m. a vehicle driven by Danielle Shoffer, 41, Napoleon was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on U.S. 24 in Washington Township when it struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Michael Miller, 65, Archbold. Shoffer's vehicle traveled off the south side of the roadway then off the north side of the road before entering a ditch. Shoffer's vehicle then struck a wire fence and came to rest on County Raod 5B where it caught fire. Disabling damage was reported on both vehicles. Shoffer reported minor injuries and was cited for operating a motor vehicle without reasonable control.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 11:18 a.m. served a pair of warrants to Richard Cordes, 62, Napoleon, at 1121 Willard St. Cordes was transported to CCNO.
Paulding Police
Tuesday, 5:49 p.m. a vehicle driven by Thomas Stafford, 65, Paulding, was southbound on Williams St. and had stopped in traffic to turn into McDonald's when a vehicle driven by Steven Dunmire, 50, Paulding, failed to see Stafford's vehicle as Dunmire attempted to turn south onto Williams St. from Dooley Drive. Minor damage was reported to Stafford's vehicle while disabling damage was done to Dunmire's. Dunmire was taken to Paulding County Hospital with possible injuries. Dunmire was cited for proper space between moving vehicles.
Thursday, 1:42 p.m. a vehicle driven by Frances McMahon, 60, Wheeling, W.Va., was headed south on Williams St. and had stopped for traffic when a vehicle driven by Clayton Newberry, 20, Fort Wayne, Ind. failed to see McMahon's vehicle stopped for traffic and struck the vehicle. Minor damage was reported to Newberry's vehicle and functional damage was reported to McMahon's. McMahon was taken to Paulding County Hospital for possible injuries. Newberry was cited for speed.
Thursday, 8:30 p.m. a vehicle driven by Gregory Cramer, 53, 23310 Bowman Road, backed into a vehicle driven by Scott Keeran, 43, Paulding, on E. Perry St. Minor damage was reported to Keeran's vehicle. Cramer was cited for improper starting and backing.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 2:53 a.m. responded to report of an electrical fire at 1805 Darbyshire Drive.
Noble Twp.
Fire — Friday, 4:05 a.m., responded to a report of a fire alarm at 20287 Ohio 18.
Jewell Twp.
Fire — Friday, 12:13 p.m. crews from Jewell Twp. and South Richland responded to a fire alarm at 6970 Domersville Road.
Ney
Fire — Friday, 12:23 a.m. Ney-Washington Township responded to report of a structure fire at 18694 Beerbower Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.