• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 1:08 p.m. a vehicle driven by Maria Steffel, 20, Sherwood, was headed westbound on Blosser Road in Washington Township and failed to yield at the stop sign at The Bend Road for a vehicle driven by Megan Fitzgerald, 22, Indianapolis, which was headed south on The Bend Road. Steffel's vehicle collided with Fitzgerald's, causing Steffel's vehicle to travel off the left side of the road where it struck a utility pole and a cable box. Fitzgerald's vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a stop sign. Disabling damage was reported to both vehicles. Both parties reported minor injuries. Steffel was cited for a stop sign violation.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 1:15 p.m., a vehicle driven by Tyler Barnhart, 24, Wauseon, was backing from a driveway at 12688 Wolf Road in Richland Township and backed across the roadway and into a ditch on the east side of the road. Minor damage was reported to the vehicle and no injuries were reported. Barnhart was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 4:05 p.m., a vehicle driven by Fernando Chavez, 22, 1038 Valley Forge Drive, was traveling north on Ohio 66 near George Isaac Drive in the curb lane behind a vehicle driven by Michael Shirk, 46, 1782 Tiffin Drive. Shirk's vehicle was stopped for slow traffic and was struck from behind by Chavez's vehicle. Both vehicles received minor damage and no injuries were reported. Chavez was cited for assured cleared distance.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:48 p.m., a vehicle driven by Lynne Christman, 58, Archbold, was backing from a private driveway on County Road U in Ridgeville Township and failed to see a westbound vehicle driven by David Arnos, 72, Stryker, which was pulling a straw wagon. Christman's vehicle struck the wagon, causing minor damage to the wagon. Functional damage was done to Christman's vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Wednesday, 2:38 p.m., a vehicle driven by Kenseth Ziegler, 17, Hamler, was westbound on E. Marion St. in Deshler and went off the north side of the roadway and struck two mail boxes. Ziegler then drove back onto the roadway and left the scene. Minor damage was reported and Ziegler was cited for rules for driving in a marked lane.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 4:57 p.m. a vehicle driven by Chandler McMurtrie, 18, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Teresa Pedraza, 56, Napoleon, in the rear on Scott St. minor damage and no injuries were reported.
Monday, 6:01 p.m. a vehicle driven by Macy Stover, 17, Napoleon, was northbound on Haley Ave. and had stopped at a posted stop sign when a vehicle headed west on W. Washington St. driven by Therese Williamson, 60, Toledo, also stopped at the intersection but failed to wait for Stover's vehicle to clear the intersection before proceeding. Minor damage was reported to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.
Wednesday, 5:44 p.m., a vehicle driven by Brianna Casiano, 20, Wauseon, was southbound on Scott St. when a vehicle driven by Larry Holers, 83, Napoleon, attempted to turn left into the parking lot of 1815 Scott St. Holers made an improper turn, causing his vehicle to strike Casiano's vehicle. Disabling damage was reported to Casiano's vehicle while functional damage was reported on Holers' vehicle. No injuries were reported.
