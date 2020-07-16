• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
July 5, 12:56 a.m. a vehicle driven by Cory Ford, 31, 28585 Mansfield Road, in Highland Township, was traveling east on Defiance Putnam County Line Road and turned north into a driveway at 28369 Defiance Putnam County Line Road, believing the driveway was actually Hill Road. The vehicle traveled into the yard and struck a tree before striking the pond on the property causing the vehicle to get stuck. Functional damage was reported to the vehicle and minor damage was reported to the property. Ford was cited for driving under the influence.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 7:23 a.m. an unknown amount of cash, prescription drugs and a pocket knife were reported stolen from the center counsel of a car parked at 911 Warren St.
Tuesday, 2:40 p.m. a vehicle driven by Brice Steiner, 23, Columbus, was stopped at a light, facing north, on Domersville Road south of the intersection of Deerwood Drive when a vehicle driven by Heather Shafer, 35, 14057 Ohio 111, was unable to stop in time, hitting the rear of Steiner's vehicle. Minor damage was reported to Steiner's vehicle while functional damage was reported to Shafer's. No injuries were reported. Shafer was cited for assured cleared distance.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 4:52 p.m. a vehicle driven by Angela Southam, 46, Hamler, was driving south on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, when a deer ran into the road from the east. Southam swerved to avoid the deer and drove into a ditch. No injuries were reported and disabling damage was done to the vehicle.
Sunday, 10:23 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ashley Barton, 16, Malinta, was traveling westbound on County Road F in Marion Township when it failed to negotiate the curve near County Road 12 and went off the side of the roadway and rolled onto its top in a ditch. No injuries were reported. Barton was cited for operating a vehicle without being in reasonable control.
Monday, 8:22 p.m., responded to reports of breaking and entering at 420 Cowen St., Hamler.
Tuesday, 8:54 a.m. investigated the theft of county road signs at County Road 3 and County Road S.
Tuesday, 6:58 p.m. arrested Lorie Schwiebert, 52, Deshler for domestic violence. Schwiebert was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Tuesday, 8:53 p.m., a vehicle driven by Kelly Stephens, 39, was cited for failure to reinstate a license and failure to control after a one-car crash on Ohio 281 between County Road 16 and 17.
Wednesday, 10:34 a.m, Micalia Cochran, 24, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension, expired plates and failure to obey traffic control device after a traffic stop on Ohio 108 and County Road O.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, responded to 906 Wayne Ave. for reports of smoke.
