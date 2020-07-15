• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 4:44 a.m., a vehicle driven by Garret Eutsler, 22, 8965 Ashpacher Road, was traveling north on Ashpacher Road, near Switzer Road in Noble Township when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and went into a field. When Eutsler attempted to get back onto the roadway the vehicle struck a utility pole causing the pole to break off at the base and fall to the ground. Disabling damage was reported. Eutsler was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence. No injuries were reported.
Monday, 7:50 p.m. a car left the scene of an accident at the parking of 05921 Domersville Road.
Defiance Police
Monday, 2:37 p.m. eggs were reportedly thrown at a structure at 135 Hickory St.
Monday, 3:59 p.m., a car was reportedly damaged at 1602 E. Second St.
Monday, 7:59 p.m., damage was reported to the windshield of a vehicle while it was parked at 1400 S. Clinton St.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 2:36 p.m. issued a warrant to Christina Hill, 35, Napoleon.
• Fires
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 2:36 p.m., crews responded to reports of a grass fire at Casebeer Miller Road, Hicksville.
