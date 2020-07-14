• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 12:15 p.m. a motorcycle ridden by Kaedin Gigax, 20, West Unity, was traveling south on Williams County Road 17 when it was struck by a buzzard. Gigax was ejected from the motorcycle. Minor injuries were reported and disabling damage was done to the motorcycle.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 10:06 a.m., a box truck driven by Seth Klepper and owned by Tree Top Service attempted to pass under a railroad bridge on Casebeer Miller Road in Hicksville Township and struck the bridge, tearing off half of the truck's boom and the bucket. Damage was heavy to the boom and the truck. Minor injuries were reported to the driver who was cited for traffic control device.
Friday, 5:48 a.m. Christopher Dlubac, 22, 900 N. Lane, was served three warrants out of Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 6:14 p.m., a vehicle driven by Regina Faunce, 54, Montpelier, was traveling north on Ohio 66 near Nagel Road in Tiffin Township when an unknown object struck the windshield. The vehicle sustained functional damage and no injuries were reported.
Friday, 6:52 a.m., Justice Kramer, 19, 714 Cimmeron Lane, was served a warrant out of Defiance County Common Pleas Court
Friday, 6:53 a.m., Philip Lopez Jr., 32, 919 Jefferson Ave., was served a warrant out of Defiance County Common Pleas Court
Friday, 6:54 a.m., Charles Ratcliff, 45, was served a warrant out of Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 8:50 a.m. a vehicle driven by Jesus Orona, 57, Sherwood, was traveling west on Ohio 18 in Delaware Township when he lost "reasonable control." The vehicle exited the roadway and struck a sign on the northside of the road causing functional damage to the vehicle and disabling the sign. Orona was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 2:43 a.m., a vehicle driven by Charlene Finch, 74, Continental, was traveling north on Harris Road in Highland Township when it struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 1:15 p.m., cited Tyler Barnhart, 24, Wauseon, 24, failure to control
Saturday, 4:17 p.m., a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Degler, 56, Churubusco, Ind., was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Ohio 249 and Ridenour Road in Defiance's Farmer Township. Degler pulled into the path of a vehicle heading south on Ridenour Road driven by Jeffrey Shaffer, 24, Hicksville causing Shaffer's vehicle to strike the rear of Degler's vehicle. The crash caused the deployment of both airbags. Disabling damage was reported on both vehicles while no injuries were reported. Degler was charged with failure to yield the right of way.
Sunday, 4:43 a.m., Garret Edward Eutshler, was cited for OVI and failure to control after an incident at Ashpacher and Roehrig Roads
Monday, 1;35 a.m. John Reeb, 38, Archbold was served a warrant out of Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Friday, 10:53 p.m. received a trash/litter complaint
Sunday, Kathy Lane, 54, 636 Summit St. and Jessica English, 33, 636 Summit St. where charged with disorderly conduct after an incident on Summit St.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 4:52 p.m. a vehicle driven by Angela Southam, 46, E384 County Road 11, Hamler, was driving south of Ohio 109 when a deer ran into the road from the east. Southam swerved to avoid the deer and the vehicle veered into a ditch
Saturday, 8:57 p.m., a gas leak was reported at 083 Township Road 14B R. A gas meter was reported damaged when a golf cart struck the meter.
Saturday, 2 p.m., a bicycle was found in the area of County Road L and County Road 6, Malinta.
Sunday, 10:23 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ashleyt Barton, 16, 303 N. Henry St., Malintawas west bound on County Road F when the vehicle failed to negotiate the curve at County Road 12. The vehicle went off the side of the roadway and rolled onto its top in the ditch. Disabling damage was reported on the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Monday, 3:35 a.m. a shelter house door was reported damaged at Cherry St. Park in Liberty Center.
Ottawa Police
Monday, 9:32 a.m., a semi driver had attempted to pull into Ottawa Feed and Grain for a delivery. The driver thought he had cleared the railroad tracks, a short time later he realized the rear of his trailer was still on the tracks. The driver attempted to move the truck but it was struck by a southbound CSX train. No injuries were reported. The Ottawa Police Department was assisted by the Ottawa Fire Department and Putnam County EMS.
