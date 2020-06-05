• Police Reports

State Patrol

Sunday, 10:34 a.m., on Cicero Road in Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Holly Johnston, 36, Hicksville, Johnston turned in front of a northbound vehicle driven by Teddy Eicher, 58, Hicksville, causing a collision. Johnston was cited for failure to yield. Both vehicles suffered minor damage.

Monday, 4:56 p.m., on Ohio 15, north of Ashpacher Road, a northbound pickup driven by Daniel Mekus, 69, 20951 Buckskin Road, struck the rear of a northbound van driven by Larry Williams, 75, 08568 Ohio 15, which  slowed to make a left-hand turn into a private drive. Williams' vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch. Minor injuries were reported to both parties. Mekus was cited for assured cleared distance. Damage was heavy to both vehicles.

Defiance Sheriff

Tuesday, 11:25 a.m. a vehicle driven by Jesse Ludwig, 25, Louisville, Ky., was traveling south on Ohio 111,  south of Cromley Road in Defiance Township, when a deer ran into the path of the vehicle and caused a collision. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 7:57 a.m., a vehicle driven by Michael Mann, 43, 1731 Alpha Lane, struck a deer while traveling southeast on Ohio 15, causing minor damage.

Wednesday, 6:36 p.m. deputies responded to a grass fire at 05020 Ohio 18, Hicksville.

Thursday, 1:23 p.m., deputies served a warrant to Jason Johnson, 44, address unavailable, from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 9:08 a.m., deputies responded to reports of theft of gasoline at Holgate Party Mart, 148 Railway Ave.

Wednesday, 3:56 p.m., Nathan Ekstrand, 34, Napoleon, was taken into custody at 1895 Oakwood Ave. on a probation violation and transported to CCNO.

Wednesday, 6:39 p.m., deputies responded to a report of downed power lines at 520 Edgerton St., Hamler.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 11:35 a.m., police executed a search warrant at Napoleon Junior/Senior High School at 701 Briarheath Ave.

Wednesday, 1:08 p.m., police responded to a disorderly conduct call at Eddie J's Grille at 619 N. Perry St. Logan Chilcote, 29, Findlay was arrested on a Wood County warrant.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Wednesday, 10:08 p.m., crews responded to a call at 700 Harrison Ave. After entry, crews were advised that the heating element on an oven had failed while residents had used a dry chemical extinguisher to extinguish the fire.

McClure-Damascus Township

Fire — Thursday, 2:05 p.m., firefighters were called to a location on County Road 3A where a controlled burn got out of control. They were assisted by firefighters from Malinta-Monroe Township.

