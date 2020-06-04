• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 9:38 p.m., a vehicle driven by Julio Guerra, 17, Bryan, struck a deer while traveling west on County Road C. Heavy damage was reported.
Friday, 5:18 p.m., a vehicle driven by Phillip Rickard, 73, 25666 Bowman Road, stopped for a traffic light while traveling south on Ohio 281 and was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Kalee Sweinhagen, 25, 1683 Durango Drive. Moderate damage was reported to the vehicles. Sweinhagen was cited for assured cleared distance.
Friday, 4:36 a.m., a vehicle driven by Wyatt Altaffer, 17, Alvordton, was westbound on U.S. 20 in Madison Township in Williams County when it traveled off the south side of the roadway. Heavy damage was reported to the vehicle. Altaffer was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 10:42 p.m., a vehicle driven by an undetermined driver was traveling west on Ohio 34 and went off the right side of the roadway, came back on the roadway and rolled over. Heavy damage was reported.
Defiance Police
Monday, 11:45 a.m. responded to a vehicle being struck by a paint ball at the corner of First and Clinton streets. No arrests were made.
Monday, 2:15 p.m. a theft of a laptop, smart watch and tablet was reported from a vehicle parked at 534 Degler St.
Tuesday, 12:38 a.m., Scott Healy, 30, 785 Village Lane, was charged after a traffic stop at Clinton and Fourth streets. Healy was charged with driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, fictitious plates and OVI. Healy was released released.
Tuesday, 3:48 p.m. responded to a disturbance call at 1714 Cimarron Lane. Justice Kramer, 18, 1714 Cimarron Lane was charged with criminal damaging disrupting public service and domestic violence. Kramer was taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 8:25 p.m., Aric Grubb, 39, 704 Summit St. was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated following an incident at Mercy Defiance Hospital emergency room. Grubb was taken to CCNO.
Defiance County Sheriff
Saturday, 5:21 a.m. a vehicle driven by Matthew Becher, 44, Continental, was driving northbound on OHio 15 near Watson Road in Defiance Township when a deer ran onto the roadway. Becher's vehicle struck the deer with the front passenger corner of the vehicle. The vehicle sustained functional damage and no injuries were reported.
Monday, 7:32 p.m. served a warrant to Simuel Brown, 62, 10446 Stevens Road out of Defiance County common pleas.
Monday, 8:27 p.m. served a warrant to Robert Dupuie, 53, Montpelier, out of Defiance County common pleas.
Monday, 8:33 p.m., served a warrant to Carol Ysasaga, 65, 1003 Sunday St., out of Defiance County common pleas.
Monday, 8:35 p.m., served a warrant to Timothy Oehler, 52, 670 Martin Ave., out of Defiance County common pleas.
Monday, 8:36 p.m. served a warrant to Carlos Harris, 20, Napoleon, out of Defiance County common pleas.
Monday, 8:37 p.m. served a warrant to David Burlison, 61, Fort Wayne, Ind., out of Defiance County common pleas.
Monday, 8:38 p.m. served a warrant to Derion Neal, 22, Toledo, out of Defiance County common pleas.
Tuesday, 3:10 a.m. served a warrant to Ronald Bohmler, 31, Wauseon, out of Defiance municipal court.
Tuesday, 3:10 a.m. served a warrant to Kyle Hasbrouck, 30, 402 Harrison Ave., out of Defiance County common pleas.
Tuesday, 7:57 a.m. a vehicle driven by Michael Mann, 43, 1731 Alpha Lane struck a deer.
Tuesday, 11:25 a.m. a vehicle driven by Jennifer Cunningham, 25, Lousiville, Ky. struck a deer.
Tuesday, 12:32 p.m. served a warrant to Amanda Powers, 28, Lima, out of Defiance County common pleas.
Tuesday, 12:33 p.m. served a warrant to Renee Rogers, 43, Fort Wayne, Ind., out of Defiance County common pleas.
Henry County Sheriff
Friday, 2:12 p.m., a vehicle driven by Robert Murray, 60, Wauseon, struck a deer while heading south on Ohio 108.
Friday, 2:57, deputies were called to a domestic disturbance on Ohio 109, Liberty Center. Serapio Costilla Jr., 36, Liberty Center was arrested on a warrant from the Napoleon Police Department.
Friday, 10:57 p.m., a vehicle driven by Glenn Gibson, 53, Liberty Center, was westbound on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township when it failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle struck a guardrail on the north side of the roadway before coming to rest in the westbound lane. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Gibson was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 9:41 a.m., a vehicle driven by Gage Poe, 20, Pandora, was traveling west on Ohio 18, near County Road 5, when the vehicle struck an object in the roadway, went into the ditch on the south side of the road and struck a telephone pole. Poe was charged with a lane violation.
Sunday, 9:53 p.m. a vehicle driven by Nicholas Powers, 29, Malinta, was heading east on County Road L when a deer ran into the left side of the vehicle. Moderate damage was reported to the vehicle.
Monday, 4:39 p.m., a vehicle driven by Douglas Niese, 64, Leipsic, was traveling northbound on Ohio 109 in Marion Township across a set of railroad tracks when the railroad gate came down onto the trailer the vehicle was pulling. Minor damage was reported to the trailer.
Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. responded to a domestic violence call at 815 Coon Hollow Drive. Angela Erwin, 44, Napoleon was charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 4:33 p.m. a rental vehicle driven by Cody Berdue, 21, Toledo was traveling westbound on County Road J in Henry County's Richfield Township and attempted to move over for farming equipment when the vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch. No damage was reported to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 2:13 a.m., a vehicle driven by Hunter Gerschutz, 16, New Bavaria, was traveling south on County 14 in Henry County's Napoleon Township when the vehicle struck a tree that had fallen in the roadway. Functional damage was reported to the vehicle.
Paulding Police
Tuesday, 10:35 a.m., a vehicle driven by Joni Bussing, 55, Paulding, backed from a parking space on North Williams St. and backed into a vehicle driven by David Volk, 58, Grover Hill. Minor damage was reported on both vehicles.
• Fires
Napoleon
Fire — Tuesday, 7:55 p.m. crews responded to a structure fire at 245 LaGrange St.
Wauseon
Fire — Tuesday, 11:50 a.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire at 555 West Linfoot St.
