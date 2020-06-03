State Patrol
Thursday, 9:38 p.m., a vehicle driven by Julio Guerra, 17, Bryan, struck a deer while traveling west on County Road C. Heavy damage was reported.
Friday, 5:18 p.m., a vehicle driven by Phillip Rickard, 73, 25666 Bowman Road, stopped for a traffic light while traveling south on Ohio 281 and was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Kalee Sweinhagen, 25, 1683 Durango Drive. Moderate damage was reported to the vehicles. Sweinhagen was cited for assured cleared distance.
Friday, 4:36 a.m., a vehicle driven by Wyatt Altaffer, 17, Alvordton, was westbound on U.S. 20 in Madison Township in Williams County when it traveled off the south side of the roadway. Heavy damage was reported to the vehicle. Altaffer was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 10:42 p.m., a vehicle driven by an undetermined driver was traveling west on Ohio 34 and went off the right side of the roadway, came back on the roadway and rolled over. Heavy damage was reported.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 2:12 p.m., a vehicle driven by Robert Murray, 60, Wauseon, struck a deer while heading south on Ohio 108.
Friday, 2:57, deputies were called to a domestic disturbance on Ohio 109, Liberty Center. Serapio Costilla Jr., 36, Liberty Center was arrested on a warrant from the Napoleon Police Department.
Friday, 10:57 p.m., a vehicle driven by Glenn Gibson, 53, Liberty Center, was westbound on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township when it failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle struck a guardrail on the north side of the roadway before coming to rest in the westbound lane. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Gibson was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 9:41 a.m., a vehicle driven by Gage Poe, 20, Pandora, was traveling west on Ohio 18, near County Road 5, when the vehicle struck an object in the roadway, went into the ditch on the south side of the road and struck a telephone pole. Poe was charged with a lane violation.
Sunday, 9:53 p.m. a vehicle driven by Nicholas Powers, 29, Malinta, was heading east on County Road L when a deer ran into the left side of the vehicle. Moderate damage was reported to the vehicle.
Monday, 4:39 p.m., a vehicle driven by Douglas Niese, 64, Leipsic, was traveling northbound on Ohio 109 in Marion Township across a set of railroad tracks when the railroad gate came down onto the trailer the vehicle was pulling. Minor damage was reported to the trailer.
• Fires
Wauseon
Fire — Tuesday, 11:50 a.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire at 555 West Linfoot St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.