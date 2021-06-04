Police Reports
• Defiance Sheriff
May 25, 12:37 p.m., at 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, Ind., a warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas was served to Trinity Fleming, 19, Fort Wayne.
May 25, 1:05 p.m., at Noble County Sheriff's Office, Ind., a felony warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court was served to Trivis Molina, 36, Wolcottville, Ind.
May 25, 3:51 p.m., at 19492 Ohio 637, Auglaize Township, a warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas to John Chaffinf, 38, Hicksville, for possession of drugs.
May 28, 7:36 p.m., on The Bend Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Brittany Long, 21, 1033 Riverside Ave., swerved and ran off the roadway when the front driver's side wheel disconnected. The vehicle's brake rotor gouged the roadway. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Long was cited with driving under suspension.
May 28, 1:22 p.m, Nicole Speiser, 27, Defiance address, was served two warrants from the Defiance Municipal Court for violations.
May 28, 4:05 p.m., at 500 E. Perry St., Paulding, Joshua Grimes, 33, Seneca Street, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Saturday, 11:13 a.m., at 18622 Ohio 15 in Defiance, Jeffrey Deblaere, 30, Summit Street, was arrested on a TPO violation.
Sunday, 2:30 a.m., at 25342 Holly Road in Defiance, deputies were called to a domestic violence incident and Joshua Reed, 41, was arrested for resisting arrest and domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 2:12 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Bethany Saman, 30, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Tuesday, 8:26 p.m., at Defiance Williams County Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Cordell Johnson, 26, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Wednesday, 2:12 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court was served to Bobby Hunt, 38, Kiser Road.
Thursday, 5:15 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court was served to Sherroun Adams, 30, Toledo.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 5:15 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Nathan Peters, 27, Findlay, drove into the private drive at 7742 U.S. 6, drove through the lawn, onto a farm field, and then drove into a barn at the north end of the property. Light damage was reported to the vehicle. Peters was taken by McClure EMS 710 to Henry County Hospital for possible injury. He was cited for DUI.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 1:18 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a warrant was served to Neil Hoffman, 34, Defiance.
Wednesday, 1:18 a.m., a the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a warrant was served to Leon Marshall III, 50, Toledo.
• Fire
Paulding
Fire — Thursday, 8:20 p.m., 1069 N. Williams St., firefighters from Paulding Fire Department were called to a fire.
Liberty Center
Fire — Thursday, 1:58 p.m., firefighters were called to Damascus and West Maple streets when a crane knocked utility lines onto the pavement.
