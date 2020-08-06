• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 6:28 p.m. Daniel Sinn, 21, Haviland, was driving a vehicle southbound on U.S. 127 in Latty Township when he rear-ended a vehicle driven by Ronald Bendele, 48, Haviland, that was stopped in the roadway waiting to turn left onto Township Road 72. Bendele's vehicle was then pushed into the northbound lane where it struck a vehicle driven by Diego Lopez, 25, Paulding. Bendele was transported by Scott EMS to Paulding Hospital. Sinn and Lopez did not claim any injuries. The Van Wert Post of the High Patrol was assisted by the Paulding County Sheriff's Department, Scott Fire Department, Scott EMS, Gideon's Towing Service and R&O Towing Service.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 2:17 a.m., responded to an alarm at Aldi, 950 N. Clinton St.
Wednesday, 2:18 a.m., responded to an alarm at Big Lots, 1516 N. Clinton St.
Wednesday, 12:02 p.m. responded to a theft call at 806 Riverside Ave. A pair of bicycles were reported missing. No charges were filed.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 6:54 a.m., a Defiance city police vehicle was traveling east on Baltimore Street when it struck a deer. Functional damage was reported to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 6:04 p.m. a vehicle driven by Tami Jaques, 58, Bryan was northbound on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Minor damage was reported.
Tuesday, 9:52 p.m. responded to a call of an open door at Patrick Henry High School
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 6:38 a.m., responded to a theft/criminal mischief complaint at Spin City Laundry, 1445 Scott St.
Tuesday 7:55 a.m. served a warrant out of Henry County to Zachary Strall, 24, Napoleon.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 2:17 p.m. responded to a fire alarm at 13420 Guy St.
Fire — Tuesday, 3:33 p.m. responded to report of a structure fire at 711 W. Second St.
