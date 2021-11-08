On Monday morning, Bob Morton, Superintendent of Defiance City Schools, sent an email to parents informing them a threat to the school district had been made, and it was being investigated by the Defiance Police Department.
Later that day, Morton and Police Chief Todd Shafer sent out a press release about the matter.
According to Shafer, the police department was notified Saturday of threatening messages on social media that concerned Defiance City Schools, and the department immediately started investigating the threats.
“We take this very seriously and we take the safety of our children seriously,” said Shafer. The police chief also said that the threats were not credible, but that the investigation is continuing.
When asked what it means that the incident is still under investigation, Shafer said, “When an incident involves social media, there are a lot of extra things for us to do while investigating.”
He did not comment on what “extra things” have to be done, just that the job for police was more challenging in light of social media.
In the joint press release by Shafer and Morton, the two reiterated their commitment to the investigation:
“This situation was taken seriously and investigated by the Defiance Police Department. It was determined that the threat was not credible and the safety of students was not jeopardized.”
Both Shafer and Morton, when contacted, said numerous times that the threats were not credible.
Said Morton on Monday: “There is not much I can say about this right now, the incident is still under investigation. The police are the experts in this, so we are following their lead.”
Asked if extra measures were in place at the school because of the threats, Morton said: “We have increased police presence at both schools today — the high school and the elementary school. We did this not because we thought the threats were credible, but because we want everyone to know that we are doing everything we can to let everyone know it is safe.”
Morton did not say how long the increased police presence would be in place.
The superintendent also said that no other measures were in place: “Just to say again, this was not a credible threat, so there was no need for any increased measures for faculty and staff.”
In the joint press release, as well as a recorded message sent today, Morton said: “Social media has perpetuated a threat that is not credible.”
Morton offered one bit of advice in situations such as this: “In our world we live in today, if you see or hear something, say something.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.