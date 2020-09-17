• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 9:15 p.m., on Paulding County Road 204 in Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kipp Taylor, 51, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Defiance Sheriff
Sept. 6, 12:21 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Cathy Jacobi, 73, Leipsic, went off the south side of the roadway striking a guardrail and continuing on into a ravine. South Richland Fire and EMS transported Jacobi to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Friday, 3:48 p.m., on Coressel Road in Adams Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Thomas Keber, 65, 7714 Independence Road, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Friday, 8:32 p.m., on Stever Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kristian Comer, 27, Middlepoint, crossed the center line striking a southbound vehicle driven by Samuel Paschall, 29, 1242 Fallen Timbers. Comer was cited for vehicles traveling in opposite directions. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Saturday, 3:18 p.m., on Domersville Road in Richland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Thomas Santos, 45, 1003 Harrison Ave., went left of center crossing into the opposite lane of travel. The vehicle left the roadway crossed Pinehurst Drive and continued northbound in a ditch striking a road sign. Santos was charged with DUI. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Wednesday, 9:24 a.m., Blaine Heisler, 30, Bryan, was taken into custody in Lenawee County, Mich., on warrant out of Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Sept. 4, 10:36 a.m., southbound vehicles driven by Hope Link, 44, 29216 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, in the left turn lane of Stadium Drive, and Joseph Armstrong, 78, 1689 Oak Pointe Lane, in the through lane of Stadium Drive, collided as both attempted to turn left on to North Clinton Street. Armstrong was cited for a driving in marked lanes violation. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Tuesday, 2:21 p.m., vandalism to a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Kiser Road.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 8:24 p.m., theft of a political sign was reported on Henry County Road 11 S in Napoleon Township.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 12:59 p.m., illegal dumping was reported in the 500 block of East Riverview Avenue.
Monday, 5:58 p.m., Kristi Bowling, 42, Napoleon, was cited for having an expired operator’s license.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 11:06 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at Ranchland Village, 1983 Jefferson Ave.
