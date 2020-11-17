• Police Reports
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 8, 6:13 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Zoe McMaster, 52, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Friday, 8:37 p.m., Austin Peters, 24, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., was arrested for assault and released.
Sunday, 1:50 a.m., Amy Philquist, 22, address unavailable, was taken in to custody on a warrant out of Fulton County. She was transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, Stryker.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 6:50 a.m., deputies received the report of a white van stolen from Hamler Chevrolet, Hamler. The van was recovered.
Friday, 8:47 a.m., on Ohio 34 at the intersection of Henry County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joshua Pavlo, 29, Bryan, swerved to miss a southbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey Killian, 48, Archbold, that had entered the intersection. The Pavlo vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, striking a road sign and coming to rest in a field. The was no damage to the Killian vehicle. Damage was moderate to the Pavlo vehicle. Killian was cited for right-of-way at a through highway.
Saturday, 9:41 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brittany Fryman, 29, Grand Rapids, had slowed for a deer. Her vehicle was struck in the rear by the northbound vehicle driven by Brett Teall, 29, Luckey. Damage was minor to both vehicles.
Saturday, 7:45 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kelli Shaneyfelt, 36, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 11:43 p.m., Jessica Bailey, 28, Liberty Center, was arrested for domestic violence. She was transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, Stryker.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 8:26 a.m., a fraud scam was reported on Paulding County Road 171.
Saturday, 1:10 p.m., a report of menacing and threats was reported on Ohio 66 near Oakwood.
