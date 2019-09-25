BRYAN — A Bryan man charged with fatally shooting several companion dogs in June has entered pleas to two charges here in Williams County Common Pleas Court.
Philip Taylor, 54, pleaded guilty to having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; and animal cruelty, a fifth-degree felony.
Sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 30, and his $75,000 cash bond was modified to remove a condition requiring GPS with house arrest. Taylor is free on bond, according to Williams County Prosecutor Katherine Zartman.
Three additional counts of animal cruelty, each a fifth-degree felony; and a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
The case stems from a domestic dispute between Taylor and his wife, Theresa, who filed for divorce in Williams County Common Pleas Court on July 2, just one month after the June 1 incident in which the defendant allegedly killed four dogs at the couple’s rural Bryan residence with a 9mm handgun.
Three of the dogs belonged to the Taylors, while a fourth was being watched by Theresa as a boarding pet — through her business — at their residence.
“He was alleged to have shot four dogs to get back at his wife ...,” explained Zartman in an interview Tuesday. “This is a terrible case where these dogs were killed for no reason. The dogs didn’t do anything wrong. It is a level of violence that’s disturbing ... and we’re seeking significant justice because people treat dogs like they are members of their family. He essentially murdered them for no reason.”
The weapons charge alleges that Taylor possessed a firearm despite being prohibited from doing so due to a prior conviction for a crime of violence.
According to Bryan Municipal Court records, the defendant has several criminal convictions in that court, including assault in 1997, criminal trespass in 1999 and menacing in 2009.
An attempt to contact Philip Taylor’s attorney — Clayton Crites of Defiance — on the current case was unsuccessful Tuesday.
