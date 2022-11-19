BRYAN — A pair of defendants entered pleas here in Williams County Common Pleas Court to amended child sexual abuse charges.
Jonathon Standish, 45, pleaded guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Monday.
Twenty-nine additional counts of rape, each a first-degree felony, and 12 additional counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
He could be sentenced to a maximum prison term of 15 years to life on the rape charge due to the victim’s age. And he could be sentenced up to 60 months in prison on the other charge.
The rape charge alleges that he engaged in sexual conduct with a five-year-old girl in January 2005 while the gross sexual imposition charge alleges sexual contact with a nine-year old girl in 2013.
The indictment had alleged sexual conduct with a child from 2005-2012 and forced sexual conduct with a woman from 2012-2014.
The gross sexual imposition charges in the indictment alleged that he engaged in sexual contact with a child or children in 2013.
In a separate case, Anthony Hale, 46, Bryan, pleaded guilty to attempted rape, a second-degree felony; and sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanor.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 5.
He could be sentenced to a maximum prison term of eight years.
The attempted rape charge was amended from rape, a first-degree felony.
The indictment had alleged that he had sexual conduct with a nine-year-old child in May.
