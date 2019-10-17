Two local men have entered pleas in Defiance County Common Pleas Court in separate child sexual abuse cases.

Marcus Tressler, 20, Evansport, pleaded guilty to rape, a first-degree felony, while Craig Corwin, 54, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.

Tressler’s case was scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 2 and his $250,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.

Authorities allege that Tressler engaged in sexual conduct with a female juvenile under the age of 13. Corwin’s case was scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 10 and his $250,000 cash bond with a 10% percent allowance provision bond was continued. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.

The charges allege that Corwin had sexual contact with a female under the age of 13.

Charges of rape, a first-degree felony, and attempted rape, a second-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.

