NAPOLEON — A former Holgate school board member has entered a plea to a theft charge here in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Adam Eis, 41, pleaded guilty to theft, a fourth-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 24.
Eis resigned from the school board effective Sunday as he had moved out of the Holgate school district.
Although the theft was unrelated to the school system, Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers indicated that a felony conviction would have precluded him from remaining on the board.
Eis and a co-defendant — Jason Schwartz, 47, Lima — were indicted by a Henry County grand jury in January on charges related to their involvement with a nationwide organization called National Exposure Tournament Series, which schedules venues for high school basketball players.
They allegedly took funds from one account and put it into another before using the money for something else, according to Howe-Gebers.
She said a restitution hearing will be held in common pleas court to determine how much Eis will be required to pay back. Howe-Gebers alleges that an amount greater than $100,000 may have been taken.
A second charge of money laundering, a third-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement between Howe-Gebers’ office and Eis’ attorney, Sarah Haberland of Toledo.
Schwartz is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in Henry County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 9.
He is currently incarcerated in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections facility in Lima, serving an eight-year term from Wood County on two counts of unlawful securities practices, each a second-degree felony.When he was convicted of the charges in 2013, Schwartz was placed on community control, but the eight-year term was imposed in November 2019 after he violated probationary terms.
With Eis’ resignation, the Holgate school district is taking applications through Wednesday from persons interested in replacing him as a board member. Interviews will be conducted on Nov. 15.
The appointee will serve the reminder of Eis’ four-year term which expires on Dec. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.