NAPOLEON — A Malinta teen has entered a plea in a case related to two drug overdose fatalities.
James Cox Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, each a first-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $75,000 cash bond was continued. He was being held Monday at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 21.
The charges allege that he caused the overdose deaths of Owen Rayoum, 15, Napoleon; and Brittany Neumeier, 39, Napoleon, who died at separate locations on June 25. He allegedly sold them percocet — a prescription pain medication — laced with fentanyl, according to Max Nofziger, director of the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit which investigated the deaths.
Asked to comment on Cox’s plea, Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers said “I don’t know if there ever will be closure for the families, but at least they can feel better that someone is being held accountable.”
As part of the plea negotiations between Howe-Gebers’ office and Cox’s attorney — Lorin Zaner of Toledo — two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Two co-defendants to Cox also are charged with supplying the victims with the fentanyl. They are:
• Xavier Sanchez, 19, Fort Wayne, Ind., charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, each a first-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. His case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday (Dec. 21) and his bond is set at $200,000 cash.
• Izreal Fonseca, 17, Napoleon. Because he is charged as a juvenile he faces four delinquency charges — two counts of complicity to involuntary manslaughter, each a first-degree felony; one count of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Howe-Gebers said officials are attempting to have Fonseca bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court as an adult.
