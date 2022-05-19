BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury has returned an attempted murder indictment against a Pioneer man.
Joshua Smallwood, 30, Pioneer, is charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
The charges allege that on May 4 he tried to cause the death of an adult female, restrained the victim’s liberty and violated a protection order.
Smallwood was one of 20 persons indicted by the same grand jury, according to Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office.
Among the others indicted were:
• Natasha Bleikamp, 31, West Unity, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. She allegedly caused serious physical harm to an adult female on May 11.
• Misty Lane-Reynolds, 35, Liberty Center, for three counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl), second-, third- and fifth-degree felonies; two counts of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony; driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Tristen Reynolds, 30, Archbold, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl and methamphetamine), second- and fifth-degree felonies; illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a fourth-degree felony. The resisting arrest charge is a felony because he allegedly possessed a deadly weapon — a syringe containing fentanyl — during an incident on April 26.
• Scott Miller, 57, 1518 Westgate Drive, Defiance, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on May 3.
