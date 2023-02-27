WAUSEON — A Pettisville man has been sentenced to prison here in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on two charges stemming from a domestic incident last year that had resulted in an attempted murder indictment.
Ballerd Vinson, 22, was given a 17-month prison term by Judge Scott Haselman on charges of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. (A 180-day sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio [CCNO] was ordered to run concurrent to the prison term.)
Vinson was given credit for 199 days served in CCNO while his case was pending and since his arrest last year.
He had pleaded guilty to the above charges on Dec. 28 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
A Fulton County grand jury had alleged that on July 9 Vinson attempted to cause the death of a pregnant female household member. The case was investigated by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
A charge of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and a second count of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony — included in the grand jury indictment in July — were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Vinson's attorney, Aaron Schwartz of Strongsville, and Fulton County Prosecutor T. Luke Jones' office.
And the aggravated assault charge on which Vinson was sentenced was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree.
