WAUSEON — A Bryan woman, the owner of a pet-grooming business, appeared in court Wednesday morning on animal cruelty charges.
Theresa Taylor, 63, was charged on Sept. 3 with two counts of cruelty to companion animals, fifth-degree felonies. She appeared on Wednesday in Fulton County Western District Court with attorney Thomas Molitierno, Fayette, and waived a preliminary hearing. Taylor was bound over to Fulton County Common Pleas Court.
Her bond of $10,000 was continued. A condition of her bond is that she not be in possession of any animals.
Taylor is the owner of Theresa Taylor Grooming, Archbold. She was arrested Sept. 3 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, pending an initial court appearance.
Fulton County dog warden Brian Banister charges that on or about Aug. 29 in Fulton County, Taylor “did knowingly, being an owner, manager or employee of a dog kennel who confines or is the custodian or caretaker of a companion animal, torture, torment, needlessly mutilate or maim, cruelly beat, poison, needlessly kill, or commit an act of cruelty against the companion animal.”
