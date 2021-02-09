PAULDING — A former Wayne Trace school cafeteria employee was given a local jail sentence and sizable restitution order here Monday in Paulding County Common Pleas Court for an internal theft over a long period of time.
Brenda Combs, 53, Payne, was placed on community control for four years with special conditions by Judge Tiffany Beckman on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony. The conditions include a 60-day sentence in Paulding County Jail (with credit for one day served), as well as an order to make $26,233.38 restitution to Wayne Trace Local Schools.
Combs had pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 21 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
According to Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard, thefts occurred from 2013 through early 2020.
Much of the restitution will come from Combs’ School Employees Retirement System account accumulated over a period of employment with the school spanning approximately 20 years.
“One fortunate thing is there is a substantial balance in a state employee retirement system that the defendant is accumulating which will make a pretty good size dent in the amount of restitution that we’re asking for,” said Burkard.
A $758 payroll check withheld by the school also will be applied, he told the court.
A charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Burkard’s office and Combs’ attorney, E. Charles Bates of Defiance. The charge alleged that Combs altered records.
With two Wayne Trace officials in the courtroom, Combs offered an apology.
“... from the bottom of my heart I am sorry,” she told them. “I know those words seem empty. If I could go back, I would go back. I stand here with regret, remorse, shame for the things I’ve done. We had a 20-year relationship and I know that I failed you, people in the community, friends family. ... I would just hope that somehow, whether it be in the community, I can prove the real optimal version of who Brenda Combs really is.”
Bates told the court that “to her credit, when this was brought to her attention early on in the investigative process, she did go in and speak with the investigator and made an admission as to her conduct.”
Prior to pronouncing sentence, Beckman told Combs that what is “disturbing” is the thefts were not just a “one-time” incident.
“The concerning part of this case and any others like it is the repetitive nature of this theft,” she said. “This is not a one-time theft. ... This was an ongoing thing that you consciously chose to do over and over again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.