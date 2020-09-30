Carousel - justice scales

PAULDING — A former Wayne Trace school cafeteria employee has entered a plea here in Paulding County Common Pleas Court to a charge alleging an internal theft over a long period of time.

Brenda Combs, 53, Payne, pleaded guilty to theft, a fourth-degree felony.

Judge Tiffany Beckman ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Combs’ $500 cash bond. Sentencing was scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 2 in common pleas court.

According to Combs’ attorney, E. Charles Bates of Defiance, a restitution amount of $26,233.38 has been agreed upon, including $19,579.33 to the school cafeteria and the remainder covering the cost of the investigation.

A Paulding County grand jury indictment — using statutory language — alleged that the theft totaled between $7,500 and $100,000.

This represents funds stolen from the school between Jan. 1, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2019, while Combs was employed as a cafeteria cashier.

“It started out as a little here and there, and over time it got beyond her control,” Bates told The Crescent-News. He said there were no situations in which a child missed a meal due to Combs’ actions.

Bates indicated that his client has the resources to pay back most of the amount soon.

The maximum sentence for the theft charge is 6-18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

A charge of tampering with records, a third-degree felony, alleging that she altered records, was dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Bates and Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.

