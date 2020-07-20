PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 17 persons, including a Paulding woman who allegedly fired a gunshot at her boyfriend during a domestic dispute earlier this month.
Alisha Shepherd, 36, 07871 Ohio 111, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The charge also has a firearm specification alleging the use of a Ruger handgun.
According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, Shepherd allegedly shot Louis Wannemacher, her live-in boyfriend, during an altercation on July 11, grazing him in the neck. He was treated and released at Paulding County Hospital.
Wannemacher had been assaulting Shepherd and her 12-year-old son, Landers indicated.
She is being held in Paulding County Jail on a $100,000 bond set last week in Paulding Municipal Court.
Wannemacher is charged by the sheriff’s office with two counts of domestic violence, each a first-degree misdmemeanor.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges last week in Paulding Municipal Court and the cases were scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Aug. 4. He is free on a personal-recognizance bond.
Also indicted by the same grand jury were:
• Joshua Newsome, 32, Paulding, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The charge alleges that he stabbed another person on June 13.
• Devin Schlea, 28, Port Clinton, for theft, a third-degree felony. He allegedly stole a firearm from another person on June 21.
• Ricky Taylor, 20, Paulding, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 4 he attempted to flee from a police officer after having been signaled to stop. He also allegedly possessed a firearm, which is prohibited due to a felony conviction.
• Austin McCloud, 24, address unknown, for burglary, a fourth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; Cody Worman, 29, Paulding, for burglary, a fourth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and Heather Worman, 31, address unknown, for burglary, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that they trespassed in an occupied residence on July 12. McCloud and Cody Worman also allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another man.
• Darin Rhoad, 35, Paulding, for two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to make adequate support payments for his two teenage children.
• Stephanie Rhodes, 32, Paulding, for corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on June 8 she provided a “controlled substance” to a 14-year-old girl.
• Ashley Altaffer, 29, Napoleon, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Paul Bailey Jr., 49, address unavailable, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to make adequate support payments for his child.
• Thymithy Boroff, 30, Cecil, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Donald Dougal, 48, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Joshua Grubb, 30, Cecil, for telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. The indictment alleges that between Feb. 7-28 he used a telecommunications device to defraud another person of $600 in cash.
• Jeremy Lamond, 42, Oakwood, for two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to make adequate support payments for his teenage child.
• Johnathan Wells, 24, address unavailable, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
