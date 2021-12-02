Paulding Municipal Court

Jerrod Luke, Cleveland, was indicted on a charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. Luke waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced:

Edward Bunnel, Toledo, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed; speed (89/65), dismissed.

Kodie Lerma, Edgerton, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $525 fine; hit skip, dismissed; assured clear distance, dismissed.

Richard Hartman, Antwerp, driving under suspension, $150 fine; speed (71/55), $45 fine.

Cavase Boyd, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; speed (99/65), $100 fine.

Dismissed: Maria Wheeler, Payne, seat belt; Bradley Baughman, Paulding, safety belt; Michael Gonzales, Payne, safety belt.

