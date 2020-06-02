Paulding Municipal Court
Bound over: Joshua Base, Paulding, trafficking drugs, possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.
Sentenced: Jill Julien, Chesterfield, Mo., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; Bonnie Now, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Charles Jolliffe, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.
Breck Ripke, Payne, reckless operation, $250 fine, diversion program in lieu of three days jail, 20 hours community service; marked lanes, $50 fine; OVI, dismissed.
William Steffes, Cecil, stop sign, $55 fine; FRA suspension, $150 fine; child restraint, dismissed.
Nicholas Baber, Romulus, Mich., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.
Jacob Frederick, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $500 fine; speed, dismissed.
Gabriel Bauer, Defiance, failure to control, $70 fine, no operator's license, $150 fine.
Dismissed: Kandi Snyder, Melrose, domestic violence; Traveon Washington, Southfield, Mich., distracted driving; Yvon Dargenson, Paulding, failure to reinstate license; Ramone Thompson, New Baltimore, Mich., failure to control; Brendon Fry, Paulding, disorderly conduct, contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child; Bobby Risner, Cloverdale, drug possession, no license plate, driving under suspended license; Rachael Hollinger, Antwerp, domestic violence.
