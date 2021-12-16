Paulding Municipal Court
Cody Adkins, 30, Paulding, was indicted on a charge of possession of Schedule I/II drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Adkins waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Yvonna Hayes, Columbia, Mo., attempt to commit an offense, $150 fine; Derrick Clellan, Payne, driving under suspension, $200 fine; Kasey Helms, Payne, driving under FRA suspension, $200 fine; Brandon Moser, Paulding, no operator’s license, $130 fine.
Jalen Welch-McClain, Van Wert, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine.
Seth Hawkins, Payne, drug paraphernalia (two counts), $200 fine; possession of drugs, $100 fine.
Bryson Relyea, Paulding, OVI, 30 days jail (suspended), $200 fine, standard probation; speed (66/55), $35 fine; seatbelt, $30 fine.
Darren Huss, Bluffton, Ind., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; speed (76/65), $35 fine.
Myron Locke, Rock Hill, S.C., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; reckless operation, $250 fine; no tail lights, $100 fine; marked lanes, dismissed.
Christopher Collins, Paulding, open container, $75 fine; physical control of vehicle under the influence, 3-days jail, $250 fine; loud exhaust, dismissed.
Seth Wyss, Hoagland, Ind., reckless operation, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $250 fine; stop sign, $150 fine.
Marcos Arevalo, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed (83/65), $45 fine.
Gary Urdiales, Edon, driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed (82/65), $45 fine; distracted driving, dismissed.
Vincent Groh, Payne, driving under suspension, 30 days jail (suspended), $200 fine, standard probation; seat belt, $30 fine.
Billy Spencer, Defiance, following closely, $55 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Dismissed: Jauwalynne Ayuso, Warrenton, Mo., no operator’s license; Shannon Montgomery, Fort Wayne, passing bad checks; Kenny Beck, Fort Wayne, passing bad checks (three counts); Justin Smith, Defiance, domestic violence; Delbert Gilbert, Melrose, obstructing official business.
