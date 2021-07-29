Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Michael Smith, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Dana Treesh, Latty, confinement of dog, $200 fine; Brendon Lemke, Convoy, littering, 1-day jail, $150 fine.
David Smith, McKinney, Texas, OVI, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $500 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; head lights, dismissed; speed (74/65) dismissed; seat belt, dismissed; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Zackary Hudson, Farmington, Mich., reckless operation, 3-days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $250 fine; speed (113/65), $113 fine.
Damilola Okunade, Avon, Ind., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; speed (86/65), $45 fine; no operator’s license, $150 fine.
Ivan Castro, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $150 fine; seat belt dismissed.
Tyson Schilt, Paulding, display plates, $70 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.
Timothy Hohenberger, Paulding, failure to reinstate license, $150 fine; speed (65/55), $35 fine; seat belt, $30 fine.
Ashley Vannatter, Geneva, no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (82/65), $45 fine.
Dismissed: Ricky Taylor, Muncie, Ind., no operator’s license, speed (89/65), stop sign, disregard of safety; Eryn Arend, Paulding, fictitious registration, no tail lights.
