Paulding Municipal Court
Heather Bakowski, Melrose, appeared on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony. Bakowski waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Sentenced: Tiera Gomez, Antwerp, stopping for stopped school bus, $50 fine.
Aleia Clemons, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed (86/65), dismissed.
Elaina Talaymptewa, Maumee, reckless operation, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $250 fine; failure to control, $100 fine.
Corey Johnston, Erie, Mich., disorderly conduct with persistence, $250 fine; speed (81/65), $45 fine.
William Cesco, Tekonsha, Mich., OVI, three days jail, $375 fine; traffic control light, dismissed.
Natasha Nichols, Fort Wayne, Ind., OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $375 fine; no tail lights, dismissed; possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Devonta Freeman, Fort Wayne, Ind., physical control, four days jail, $375 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; speed (74/65), dismissed.
Melissa Patton, Fort Wayne, Ind., OVI, six days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), 20 hours community service, $500 fine; speed (87/65), $45 fine; endangering children, dismissed.
Coy King, Paulding, driving under OVI suspension, three days jail, $500 fine, 30 hours community service, standard probation; FRA suspension, dismissed.
Dismissed: Chad Carper, Paulding, disorderly conduct; Ramiro Ramirez, Toledo, possession of marijuana (informal diversion, 7.5 hours community service).
