Paulding Municipal Court

Steven Hamilton, 55, Defiance, appeared on charges of forgery, a fifth-degree felony and operating a vehicle under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Hamilton waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Mark Smothers, Roanoke, Ind., permit violation, $75 fine; Robert Bair III, Grover Hill, no operator’s license, $150 fine.

Dana Treesh, Latty, driving under suspension, $250 fine; FRA suspension (two counts), five days jail, $450 fine; speed (80/55), dismissed.

Raphael Braceful, Defiance, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; physical control of vehicle while under the influence, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $375 fine; speed (74/65), dismissed.

Emmanuel Lucas, Paulding, aggravated menacing, three days jail, $250 fine, probation, 40 hours community service; using weapon while intoxicated, dismissed.

Dismissed: Cambrea Zimmerman, Adrian, Mich., drug paraphernalia; Maria Ternes, Belleville, Mich., distracted driving; Steven Hamilton, Kendallville, Ind., drug paraphernalia.

