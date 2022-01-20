Paulding Municipal Court

Brandi Swartzel, 39, Antwerp, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Swartzel waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

James Allen, 53, Oakwood, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Allen waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Kasey Helms, 35, Payne, was indicted on a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. Helms waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Mark Johnson, 61, Antwerp, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Johnson waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Kara Buzard, 42, Van Wert, was indicted on charges of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, theft, a fifth-degree felony, assault on a peace officer, a fifth-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Buzard waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Paul Bakle, 38, Oakwood, was indicted on charges of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, theft, a fifth-degree felony, and safe-cracking, a fourth-degree felony. Bakle waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Randi Baker, Paulding, disorderly conduct with persistence, $250 fine; Tabitha Keezer, Cloverdale, physical control, $375 fine, standard probation, 20 hours community service.

Rickie Walker, Ohio City, criminal damage, 11 days jail, $200 fine, standard probation, restitution, 10 hours community service; theft, dismissed.

Morgan Haythorne, St. Louis, Mo., speed (93/65), $100 fine; safety belt, $30 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.

Nicholas Petrichor, Paulding, reckless operation, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $250 fine; marked lanes, $70 fine.

Thelma Egnor, Paulding, OVI, $375 fine; turn signals, dismissed.

David Drew, Cloverdale, reckless operation, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $250 fine; no operator’s license, $100 fine; safety belt, dismissed.

Jordan Harris, Cecil, driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed (72/55), dismissed.

Kurtis Puckett, Cecil, no operator’s license, $300 fine; failure to yield at intersection, $55 fine.

Corey Pease, Antwerp, zoning violation, $50 fine; zoning violation (two counts), dismissed.

Pasil Madany, Cambridge, Mass., marked lanes, $75 fine; distracted driving, dismissed.

George Harker, Huntington, Ind., safety belt, $30 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Dismissed: Caleb Baughman, Payne, offense involving underage alcohol; Amy Richards, Cecil, disorderly conduct; Lyndell Ramos, Wauseon, obstructing justice; Adam Furrow, Cecil, domestic violence; Hugo Villalobos, Ligonier, Ind., safety belt, stop sign; Jeff Whetstone, Grover Hill, no operator’s license, seat belt.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments