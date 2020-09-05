Brenda Fisher, Paulding, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault and was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

Kelton Fries, Fort Wayne, waived a preliminary hearing on charges of receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm, drug possession and driving under suspension (OVI) and was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

James Coyne, Defiance, waived a preliminary hearing on charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and jacklighting and was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

Eryn Arend, Paulding, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of receiving stolen property and was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced: Amy Fleagle, Cloverdale, negligent vehicular homicide, $500 fine, 53 jail days suspended, 53 hours community service; Ann Munger, Paulding, junk ordinance, $150 fine ($75 suspended if compliant); Danisha Noble, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; Jonathan Leatherman, Oakwood, no operator’s license, $100 fine suspended; Derek Gilcher, West Bloomfield, Mich., failure to control, $70 fine; Isiah Thompson, Defiance, driving under suspension, $200 fine; John Tuto, Antwerp, disorderly conduct with persistence, four days jail, 26 days jail suspended, $200 fine, no unlawful contact with victim; James England, Defiance, physical control under influence, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $375 fine, 20 hours community service; Taylor Sommers, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, no contest; Jerome Barbee Jr., Defiance, no operator’s license, two counts, $150 fines; Carynn Castillo, driving under suspension, no contest, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended.

James Crowley, Paulding, OVI, no contest, $375 fine; tail lights, no contest, $70 fine.

Timothy Powell Jr., Lima, OVI, 30 days jail, $850 fine, 40 hours community service; failure to control, no safety belt, distracted driving, dismissed.

Tiffani Campbell, Fort Wayne, operation in disregard of safety, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $250 fine; turn signal, $55 fine; no safety belt, distracted driving, dismissed.

Wade Piper, Elida, operation in disregard of safety, 40 hours community service, 30 days jail suspended, $250 fine; no tail lights, dismissed.

Nicholas Herr, Payne, driving under financial responsibility law suspension, no contest, $200 fine; assured clear distance, no contest, $70 fine.

Gregory Mason, Toledo, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; no safety belt, $30 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Tresean Jackson, Toledo, driving under suspension, $300 fine, 30 days jail suspended; no safety belt, dismissed.

Cynthia Teegarden, Paulding, left of center, $55 fine; distracted driving, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Douglas Nickles Jr., Wapakoneta, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; fictitious registration, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; speed, driving under financial responsibility law suspension, dismissed.

Jerry Barnett, Bryan, driving under financial responsibility law suspension, $200 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Bradly Ervin, Leo, Ind., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; OVI, 20 days jail, 160 days suspended, $850 fine; fictitious registration, marked lanes, dismissed.

Melissa Rooks, Payne, zoning violation, $100 fine; zoning violation, $100 fine.

Jack Dohoney, Antwerp, no motorcycle license, $200 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Marcel Castillo, Cecil, two counts of disorderly conduct with persistence, two days jail, 28 days jail suspended, $100 fine, no contact with victim; aggravated menacing, dismissed.

John Tuto, Butler, Ind., OVI, four days jail, $375 fine, standard probation; OVI breath high, dismissed.

Jennifer Minnick, Maumee, driving under financial responsibility law suspension, $200 fine; stop sign, $55 fine.

Bradley Willoughby, Oakwood, disorderly conduct with persistence, three days jail, 27 days jail suspended, $200 fine; OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), 20 hours community service, $375 fine.

Alexis Smith, Detroit, driving under suspension, $200 fine, one day jail; fictitious registration, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Mark Feasby, Antwerp, operation in disregard of safety, no contest, 30 days jail suspended, $250 fine; assured clear distance, $100 fine.

Nicholas McDonald, LaGrange, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $375 fine; driving under suspension, speed dismissed.

Leemonte Williams, Roseville, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; OVI, three days jail, 87 days jail suspended, $375 fine; no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed, $45 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Michelle Strong, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine.

Cameron Allen, Fremont, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; open container, $75 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited.

Dismissed: Cory Kiessling, Van Wert, nonsupport of dependents; Robert Lehman, Paulding, telephone harassment; Naveed Khan, London, Ontario, Canada, highway use tax; Clyde Jackson III, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license; Travis Jones, Montpelier, theft; Joseph Wiswell, Paulding, telecommunication harassment; Michael Poucher, Paulding, criminal damages; John Hunt, Lima, assault, menacing.

Load comments