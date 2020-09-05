Brenda Fisher, Paulding, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault and was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Kelton Fries, Fort Wayne, waived a preliminary hearing on charges of receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm, drug possession and driving under suspension (OVI) and was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
James Coyne, Defiance, waived a preliminary hearing on charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and jacklighting and was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Eryn Arend, Paulding, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of receiving stolen property and was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Sentenced: Amy Fleagle, Cloverdale, negligent vehicular homicide, $500 fine, 53 jail days suspended, 53 hours community service; Ann Munger, Paulding, junk ordinance, $150 fine ($75 suspended if compliant); Danisha Noble, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; Jonathan Leatherman, Oakwood, no operator’s license, $100 fine suspended; Derek Gilcher, West Bloomfield, Mich., failure to control, $70 fine; Isiah Thompson, Defiance, driving under suspension, $200 fine; John Tuto, Antwerp, disorderly conduct with persistence, four days jail, 26 days jail suspended, $200 fine, no unlawful contact with victim; James England, Defiance, physical control under influence, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $375 fine, 20 hours community service; Taylor Sommers, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, no contest; Jerome Barbee Jr., Defiance, no operator’s license, two counts, $150 fines; Carynn Castillo, driving under suspension, no contest, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
James Crowley, Paulding, OVI, no contest, $375 fine; tail lights, no contest, $70 fine.
Timothy Powell Jr., Lima, OVI, 30 days jail, $850 fine, 40 hours community service; failure to control, no safety belt, distracted driving, dismissed.
Tiffani Campbell, Fort Wayne, operation in disregard of safety, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $250 fine; turn signal, $55 fine; no safety belt, distracted driving, dismissed.
Wade Piper, Elida, operation in disregard of safety, 40 hours community service, 30 days jail suspended, $250 fine; no tail lights, dismissed.
Nicholas Herr, Payne, driving under financial responsibility law suspension, no contest, $200 fine; assured clear distance, no contest, $70 fine.
Gregory Mason, Toledo, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; no safety belt, $30 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Tresean Jackson, Toledo, driving under suspension, $300 fine, 30 days jail suspended; no safety belt, dismissed.
Cynthia Teegarden, Paulding, left of center, $55 fine; distracted driving, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Douglas Nickles Jr., Wapakoneta, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; fictitious registration, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; speed, driving under financial responsibility law suspension, dismissed.
Jerry Barnett, Bryan, driving under financial responsibility law suspension, $200 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Bradly Ervin, Leo, Ind., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; OVI, 20 days jail, 160 days suspended, $850 fine; fictitious registration, marked lanes, dismissed.
Melissa Rooks, Payne, zoning violation, $100 fine; zoning violation, $100 fine.
Jack Dohoney, Antwerp, no motorcycle license, $200 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Marcel Castillo, Cecil, two counts of disorderly conduct with persistence, two days jail, 28 days jail suspended, $100 fine, no contact with victim; aggravated menacing, dismissed.
John Tuto, Butler, Ind., OVI, four days jail, $375 fine, standard probation; OVI breath high, dismissed.
Jennifer Minnick, Maumee, driving under financial responsibility law suspension, $200 fine; stop sign, $55 fine.
Bradley Willoughby, Oakwood, disorderly conduct with persistence, three days jail, 27 days jail suspended, $200 fine; OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), 20 hours community service, $375 fine.
Alexis Smith, Detroit, driving under suspension, $200 fine, one day jail; fictitious registration, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Mark Feasby, Antwerp, operation in disregard of safety, no contest, 30 days jail suspended, $250 fine; assured clear distance, $100 fine.
Nicholas McDonald, LaGrange, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $375 fine; driving under suspension, speed dismissed.
Leemonte Williams, Roseville, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; OVI, three days jail, 87 days jail suspended, $375 fine; no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed, $45 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Michelle Strong, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine.
Cameron Allen, Fremont, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited; open container, $75 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited.
Dismissed: Cory Kiessling, Van Wert, nonsupport of dependents; Robert Lehman, Paulding, telephone harassment; Naveed Khan, London, Ontario, Canada, highway use tax; Clyde Jackson III, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license; Travis Jones, Montpelier, theft; Joseph Wiswell, Paulding, telecommunication harassment; Michael Poucher, Paulding, criminal damages; John Hunt, Lima, assault, menacing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.