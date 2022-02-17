Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Jillian Do, Waukee, Iowa, driving under suspension, $300 fine; Cade Mansfield, Defiance, OVI suspension, three days jail, $250 fine; William Abbett, Harlan, Ind., driving under suspension, $200 fine; Timothy Meyer, Defiance, failure to control, $70 fine.

Santina Russo, Indianapolis, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $525 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, dismissed; speed (84/65), dismissed; safety belt, dismissed.

Michael Propes, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, 30 days jail (suspended), $300 fine; OVI, dismissed; speed (77/65) dismissed; safety belt, dismissed.

Katie Colwell, Carthage, Ind., reckless operation, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $250 fine; marked lanes, $100 fine; speed (76/65), $100 fine; endangerment of a child, dismissed.

George Clemens IV, Wauseon, driving under suspension, $100 fine (suspended); speed (65/55), $45 fine.

Kayden Sarver, Paulding, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $250 fine, 20 hours community service, standard probation; left of center, $55 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; underage consumption, dismissed; safety belt, dismissed.

Patrice Kinnie, Paulding, FRA suspension, $200 fine; child restraint, $70 fine.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments