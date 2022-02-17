Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Jillian Do, Waukee, Iowa, driving under suspension, $300 fine; Cade Mansfield, Defiance, OVI suspension, three days jail, $250 fine; William Abbett, Harlan, Ind., driving under suspension, $200 fine; Timothy Meyer, Defiance, failure to control, $70 fine.
Santina Russo, Indianapolis, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $525 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, dismissed; speed (84/65), dismissed; safety belt, dismissed.
Michael Propes, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, 30 days jail (suspended), $300 fine; OVI, dismissed; speed (77/65) dismissed; safety belt, dismissed.
Katie Colwell, Carthage, Ind., reckless operation, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $250 fine; marked lanes, $100 fine; speed (76/65), $100 fine; endangerment of a child, dismissed.
George Clemens IV, Wauseon, driving under suspension, $100 fine (suspended); speed (65/55), $45 fine.
Kayden Sarver, Paulding, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $250 fine, 20 hours community service, standard probation; left of center, $55 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; underage consumption, dismissed; safety belt, dismissed.
Patrice Kinnie, Paulding, FRA suspension, $200 fine; child restraint, $70 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.