Paulding Municipal Court
Bound over: Frederick Jacob Jr., Indianapolis, receiving stolen property.
Sentenced: Brandi Owens, Payne, driving under suspension, $400 fine, three days in jail, obtain a valid driver's license; Chad Arnett, Paulding, no operator's license, $100 fine; Donna York, Van Wert, distracted driving, took course; Zhang Liu, Brooklyn, N.Y., distracted driving, took course.
Doru Merosu, Warren, Mich., marked lanes, $55 fine; distracted driving, dismissed.
Jeremy Stokes, Oakwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; registration violation, $70 fine.
Jason Jeffries, Grover Hill, domestic violence, $100 fine and 30 days in jail, no unlawful contact with victim; unauthorized use of vehicle, $105 in costs, no unlawful contact with victim; menacing, $100 fine, 30 days in jail, have no contact with victim, do not misuse emergency services line.
Jessica Cartwright, Indianapolis, OVI, $375 fine, three days in jail; possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Luis Arimant, Paulding, stop sign, $85 fine; no operator's license, $200 fine.
Monica Travier, Fort Wayne, no taillights, $70 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Dale Collins, Oakwood, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine.
Dismissed: Hope Smith, Antwerp, child endangerment; Charles Fetty, Paulding, driving under suspension; Colton Hammon, Paulding, criminal damage.
