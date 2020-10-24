Paulding Municipal Court
Christopher Barton, Huntertown, Ind., was bound over to common pleas court on charges of receiving stolen property, felonious assault and vandalism.
Cambrea Zimmerman, Adrian, Mich., was bound over to common pleas court on charges of possession of schedule I or II drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.
Sentenced: Jeffrey Klender, address unavailable, driving under suspension, $75 fine; Jennifer McMillan, Scott, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Edwina Huffman, Van Wert, disorderly conduct, 3 days jail, $150 fine; Isaac Robinson, Toledo, drug possession, $100 fine; Joshua Vanderhorst, Adrian, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Michael Boyd, Latty, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Darius Shurelds, disorderly conduct with persistence, $150 fine; Jason Jeffries, Lima, assault, $1,000 fine, 2 days jail, standard probation, no contact with victim or Village of Grover Hill.
Aaron Griffiths, Paulding, disorderly conduct with persistence, 30 days jail (credit for 26 days), $100 fine; driving under suspension, obedience to traffic control devices, dismissed.
Larry Agner, Oakwood, assured clear distance, $70 fine; OVI, dismissed.
Maddison Pessefall, Oakwood, two counts of disorderly conduct, $175 fine.
Jessica Van Valkenberg, Cecil, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; loud exhaust, $70 fine.
Heaven Schleinkofer, Paulding, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Richard Alford, Sterling Heights, Mich., obstructing justice, 4 days jail, $200 fine; possession of marijuana, $200 fine; violating protection order, dismissed.
Rachael Price, Paulding, driving under suspension, 2 days jail, 20 hours community service, $150 fine; no tail lights, $70 fine.
Alexander Sessford, Oakwood, failure to control, $70 fine; seat belt, dismissed.
Campbell Snyder, Plainfield, Ind., distracted driving, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine.
Sergio Bautista Avalos, Oakwood, child restraint, $70 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.
Mahylik Lowery, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Zachary Moser, Paulding, 12-point suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail, standard probation; failure to transfer registration, dismissed.
Seth Rowe, Malinta, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Scott Lenter, Miami, Fla., disorderly conduct, $150 fine; speed, $150 fine; OVI, dismissed.
William Vance, Paulding, registration violation, $70 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Dismissed: Cynthia Morningstar, Defiance, endangering children; Lal Thang, Indianapolis, no operator’s license; David Drew, Paulding, driving under suspension; Kristi Farquhar, Defiance, drug possession.
