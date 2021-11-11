Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Kenneth Potter, Cloverdale, disorderly conduct with persistence, one day jail, $150 fine; Nicollette Collins, Paulding, OVI, six days jail, $375 fine.
Dekoven Hurt, Anderson, Ind., reckless operation, $250 fine, 60 hours community service; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; no tail lights, dismissed.
Kelly Bussing, Paulding, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), 40 hours community service, standard probation, $525 fine; head lights, dismissed.
Jaclyn Copeland, Toledo, FRA suspension, $200 fine; speed (83/65), $45 fine.
Lane Hunt, Payne, OVI, three days jail, $375 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed; failure to control, dismissed.
Kiarra Hawn, Paulding, registration violation, $70 fine; driving under FRA suspension, dismissed.
George Davis, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $150 fine; speed (87/65), $45 fine.
Dismissed: Carlos Amador Jr., Payne, driving under suspension (two counts), speeding; Edward Montoya, Antwerp, DUI, speeding, no operator’s license, false information.
