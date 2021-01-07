Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Grace Adams, Latty, failure to control, $70 fine; Shanikqua Jones, Toledo, driving under suspension, $200 fine; Alva Gibson, Holgate, failure to yield, $105 fine.
Drew Lumpkins, Oakwood, criminal damaging, 20 hours community service, $50 fine; criminal damaging, $50 fine.
Hunter Kesler, Oakwood, criminal damaging, 20 hours community service, $100 fine; criminal damaging, $50 fine.
Keegan Skiver, Paulding, criminal damaging, 1 day jail, $100 fine, 40 hours community service, standard probation; criminal damage, $100 fine; criminal trespassing, dismissed.
Logan Slone, Oakwood, reckless operation, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $250 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; headlights, $100 fine; registration violation, dismissed.
Jakob Schoenauer, Defiance, 12-point suspension, no contest, 3 days jail, $250 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Daniel Solis Medrano, Defiance, drug possession, $100 fine; physical control of vehicle while under influence, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail), $375 fine; no operator's license, speed, dismissed.
Tyler Camp, Milan, Mich., wrong plates, $75 fine; speed, $100 fine.
Cody Adkins, Celina, failure to control, $150 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.
Cody Adkins, Melrose, wrong plates, $200 fine; driving under suspension, seat belt, high beams, dismissed.
Dismissed: Rian James, Broughton, aggravated menacing; Brenda Caulfield, Antwerp, domestic violence.
