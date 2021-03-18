Paulding Municipal Court

Dustin Miller, 33 Payne, appeared on charges of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. Miller waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas.

Ryan Homier, 31, Melrose, was indicted and appeared on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. Homier waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas.

Eliseo Camposano Jr., 40, Paulding, was indicted and appeared on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. Camposano Jr. waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas.

Sentenced: Clayson Brown, Paulding, no operator’s license, $100 fine ($50 suspended); Michael Bone, Linden, Ind., permit violation, $70 fine; Joshua Clark, Paulding, failure to reinstate license, $150 fine; Ibrahim Ali, Milwaukee, Wis., failure to control, $70 fine;

Henry Brooks III, Paulding, disorderly conduct with persistence, one day jail, standard probation, $100 fine; child endangerment, eight days jail, $200 fine, standard probation, 20 hours community service.

Paul Bakle, Van Wert, domestic violence, 30 days jail, $100 fine suspended; trespassing, 30 days jail, $100 fine suspended.

Jacob Phlipot, Paulding, no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed (67/55), $35 fine.

Anthony Dobbins, Indianapolis, no tail lights, $500 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Kelton Fries, Fort Wayne, OVI, three days jail, $375 fine; speed (102/65), $100 fine; seat belt, dismissed; drug paraphernalia, dismissed; distracted driving, dismissed.

Ryan Duma, Defiance, false information, seven days jail, $150 fine; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Christina Smith, Antwerp, resisting arrest, one day jail, $200 fine, standard probation, 20 hours community service; domestic violence, dismissed.

Nicholas Hill, Leipsic, reckless operation, $150 fine; turn signals, $100 fine; loud exhaust, dismissed.

Kaleb Becker, Findlay, OVI, 90 days jail, $375 fine, left of center, $55 fine; seat belt, $30 fine.

Ariyanna Corbin, Southfield, Mich., driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed, dismissed.

Darin Rhoad, Paulding, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $150 fine.

Garth Anderson III, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine; failure to yield for emergency vehicle, $70 fine.

Bobbi Fox, Peru, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine; no tail lights, $70 fine.

Zachary Moser, Hicksville, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; FRA suspension, $500 fine ($250 suspended).

Eugene Brown, Detroit, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $200 fine; turn signals, $55 fine.

Elijah Harris, Cincinnati, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine.

Dismissed: Leybi Antonio Romero, Antwerp, open container, OVI, FRA suspension, left of center; Kaleb Becker, Kalida, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia.

