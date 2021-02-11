Paulding Municipal Court
Sentenced: Jeremy Akers, Paulding, obstructing official business, $200 fine; Christian Klender, Paulding, driving under FRA suspension, $200 fine; Aaron Woodby, Cecil, obstructing official business, 3 days jail, $200 fine; Rollin Bullinger, Oakwood, unauthorized use of property (computer/cable/telecommunication), $100 fine; Matthew Lane, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $25 fine.
Emari Howard, Avon, Ind., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; operation in disregard of safety, $250 fine, 40 hours community service or $352 in lieu; lighted lights, dismissed.
Anthony Edwards, Chicago, driving under suspension (OVI), 3 days jail, $350 fine; OVI, marked lanes, dismissed.
Raheem Talbert, Sterling Heights, Mich., OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $375 fine; speed, $100 fine; open container, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, dismissed.
Lavelle Richard, Toledo, driving under suspension, $300 fine ($150 suspended); speed, $45 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Caleb Jacobson, Defiance, OVI, 3 days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $375 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of drugs, no tail lights, dismissed.
Dustin Cole, Hicksville, disorderly conduct with persistence, $250 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; OVI, dismissed.
Layla Makame, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Melvin Tablada Flores, Indianapolis, no operator's license, $125 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Dismissed: Aric Starnes, Fort Wayne, violation of a protection order; Douglas Schlatter, Defiance, no deer tag.
