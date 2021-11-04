Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Jeremy Walton, Antwerp, disorderly conduct with persistence, one day jail, $100 fine; Jennifer Thomas, Paulding, domestic violence, two days jail, $200 fine, standard probation; Brennan Reid, Defiance, driving under suspension, 30 days jail (suspended), $300 fine.

Rachel Cordle, Defiance, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; physical control of vehicle under the influence, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; display plates, dismissed.

Victor Williams, Payne, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine; seat belt, $30 fine; left of center, $55 fine; FRA suspension, dismissed.

Amanda Ringler, Payne, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail days), $375 fine; marked lanes, dismissed; endangering child, dismissed.

Ron Wright, Fort Wayne, Ind., no operator’s license; speed (85/65), $45 fine.

Thomas Williams, Toledo, driving under FRA suspension, $200 fine; speed (84/65), $45 fine.

Randall Moore, Toledo, speed (80/65), $45 fine; FRA suspension, dismissed.

Trinity King, Fort Wayne, Ind., driving under suspension, 30 days jail (suspended), $300 fine; speed (84/70), $35 fine.

Tanner Welch, Paulding, driving under suspension, $200 fine; following closely, $55 fine.

Dennis Lee Jr., Defiance, marked lanes, $55 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Kayla Stinfield, Pioneer, driving under suspension, 30 days jail (suspended), $300 fine; loud exhaust, $70 fine.

Thymithy Boroff, Cecil, driving under suspension, $400 fine; tinted windows, $70 fine.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments