• Court Results

Paulding Municipal Court

Sentenced: Jason Banks, Payne, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; drug paraphernalia, dismissed; Angela Eblin, Antwerp, drug possession, $50 fine, evaluation at Westwood.

Dismissed: Thomas Birdsall, Columbus, forgery; Thomas Carr, Antwerp, domestic violence.

